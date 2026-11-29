Kyle Whittingham was hired to steady a Michigan Wolverines program that was still reeling from the firing of Sherrone Moore.

One season later, things look even shakier.

The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes shut out Michigan 45-0 on Saturday in Columbus. It was the most lopsided loss Michigan has ever suffered in “The Game” and its first shutout in the rivalry since 1962.

The loss also dropped the Wolverines to 6-6 in Whittingham’s first season, one year after they went 9-4. Not surprisingly, the questions about the 66-year-old coach’s future started almost as soon as the clock hit zero.

However, Whittingham maintains he isn’t going anywhere without a fight.

Kyle Whittingham Responds to Questions About His Michigan Future

Whittingham didn’t sugarcoat what happened in Columbus.

“I didn’t see this coming at all,” Whittingham said, via On3’s Daniel Hager. “It’s an embarrassment.”

When he was asked whether his coaching staff deserves another year, Whittingham made it clear that his own job security isn’t something he plans to lose sleep over.

“Well, we’re 6-6, which nobody is happy about that, and it’s not my place to speculate on speculation,” Whittingham said. “All I’m concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year. That’s not my concern of (does the coaching staff deserve another year). I’ll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me I don’t work here anymore.”

So what exactly needs fixing? Whittingham wouldn’t give specifics, but he did point to where the problems start.

“We had our issues this year, and obviously the offense was probably the most problematic, when we look at it,” Whittingham said. “I mean, we’re dead last in almost every Big Ten statistic and buried towards the end of the pile overall in the whole country offensively.”

He’s not exaggerating.

Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Nov. 8, the day after a 15-6 home loss to the Michigan State Spartans. That came only a few weeks after Whittingham had publicly defended him.

Why Whittingham’s Seat is Heating Up

Saturday’s game was every bit as one-sided as the score suggests.

Ohio State outgained Michigan 484-150 and finished with 26 first downs to Michigan’s seven. Bo Jackson ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith added eight catches for 90 yards and three more scores, which set the Big Ten single-season touchdown record in what’s expected to be his final game at Ohio Stadium.

It’s been a long fall for the Wolverines. They opened the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and started 4-2, but then lost four of their final six games.

Whittingham hasn’t helped himself off the field either. He angered fans over the summer when he said “hate is a strong word” about Ohio State. He was heckled with “Go back to Utah!” after a 31-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks. And Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a Michigan alum, called for Whittingham to be fired after the Michigan State loss.

Moving on from him won’t be cheap.

Whittingham signed a five-year, $41 million contract. Firing him without cause would cost Michigan roughly $25 million. The decision also comes during a front-office transition, with athletic director Warde Manuel set to step down at the end of the calendar year.

For now, the 6-6 Wolverines are bowl eligible, and Whittingham said he’s “absolutely in favor of going to a bowl” unless his players decide otherwise.