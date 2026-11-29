Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood once told LeBron James “it’s over for Ohio State.”

Two years later, the Buckeyes are 2-0 against him.

Ohio State shut out the Wolverines 45-0 in Columbus on Saturday. It was the largest win in the history of the rivalry, and it dropped Michigan to 6-6 in head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first season. Underwood went 9 of 17 for just 86 yards with an interception.

The bigger question now is whether that was the last time he takes the field for Michigan. Underwood didn’t exactly clear it up after the game.

Bryce Underwood’s Ominous Remarks About Michigan Future

Underwood was asked about his future after the loss, and he wasn’t ready to commit to anything.

“Whatever is next, is next,” Underwood said. “Probably soon I’ll sit down and think about that.”

He gave a similar answer about the bowl game. Michigan is bowl-eligible, but when Underwood was asked whether fans would see him play in it, he kept it short.

“We’ll see,” Underwood said.

That answer stands out. Whittingham has said he wants Michigan to accept a bowl bid for the extra practices, though he acknowledged the players and the administration will have a say.

Underwood was also dealing with a lower-body injury during the week before he was cleared to play against Ohio State.

Underwood was in a similar spot a year ago. After Sherrone Moore was fired, he waited until after the Citrus Bowl before announcing on Jan. 6 that he was staying in Ann Arbor.

This time, things are a lot murkier.

Bryce Underwood’s Rocky Season Has Michigan at a Crossroads

Underwood arrived at Michigan as the nation’s No. 1 recruit with a reported eight-figure NIL deal. But Year 2 didn’t go as planned.

He started the first six games before Whittingham benched him at halftime of a 21-18 win over Penn State on Oct. 17. Underwood was 5 of 11 with two interceptions, and true freshman Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, led the comeback.

Carr started the next week against Indiana. Underwood barely played over the next two games.

However, he got his job back against No. 4 UCLA and threw the 2-point conversion that won the game 18-16 in triple overtime. That was enough for Whittingham to start him against the Buckeyes.

Saturday was a reminder of how far he still has to go. Underwood finished the regular season with 1,163 passing yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Carr completed 67 of 106 passes for 686 yards, two TDs, and three picks.

And with Whittingham’s own future in doubt, Underwood may not be the only one with a decision to make. The transfer portal window opens on Jan. 4.