It’s been a rocky season, to say the least, for Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham in his first year with the program.

Things were looking up a bit after Michigan pulled off an upset against the No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins last week. However, the Wolverines quickly took a nosedive in Columbus for their rivalry game against the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes.

This is arguably one of the more vulnerable Ohio State teams under head coach Ryan Day. Yet, the Buckeyes turned the matchup into one of the biggest blowouts in recent memory for this iconic rivalry.

Ohio State dominated its way to a 21-0 halftime lead. The Buckeyes only added to that advantage in the second half, pitching a complete-game shutout to secure a 45-0 victory. Ohio State finished the regular season 8-4, while Michigan fell to 6-6 in Whittingham’s first year.

OHIO STATE DOMINATES MICHIGAN🌰 The Buckeyes’ largest win over the Wolverines in school history. https://t.co/qGAgxliVcr https://t.co/uvSXv6tUJw — On3 (@On3) November 28, 2026

Calls Mount for Whittingham’s Firing

Losing to Ohio State is never going to get a warm response from Michigan fans. But when you add this loss to the team’s struggles throughout the season, it seems fans have already grown tired of the Whittingham era and want to see another change.

Barstool Michigan: “Kyle Whittingham had to have known he was getting fired and decided to take everyone down with him.”

Dan Wetzel: “Michigan should certainly fire Kyle Whittingham, but what great candidate is taking a job where they don’t know who the athletic director will be?”

Nicole Auerbach: “Michigan should fire Kyle Whittingham and start over. But — *gestures at everything* — does the school have someone who is willing and able to do it? And who would say yes to taking this job now??”

Kevin Graham: “This is humiliating and embarrassing. No heart. Sadly this will be the last game Kyle Whittingham ever coaches. Great career. Not a fit at Michigan. Just should have stayed retired.”

Kyle Whittingham not communicating with anyone on the Michigan sideline during a timeout The Wolverines are being shutout 38-0 https://t.co/Aqii0HE4UH — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) November 28, 2026

What Is Whittingham’s Buyout If He’s Fired?

This is where things may get a bit challenging for Michigan if the program decides to fire Whittingham after just one season.

If the Wolverines decide to let him go without cause, they would owe him roughly $25 million. Whittingham signed a five-year contract worth $41 million. This also comes as Michigan is already dealing with a payout to offensive coordinator Jason Beck, whom the program fired a few weeks ago.

Tie all of this together with the ongoing athletic director saga, and it could be a very expensive offseason for Michigan.