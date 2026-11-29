The Michigan Wolverines are potentially facing a transfer portal exodus.

That was already true before Saturday’s 45-0 loss in Columbus to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but that didn’t help matters. Particularly if head coach Kyle Whittingham is fired, this Michigan roster could all flee for the portal.

One player has already made his intentions clear.

Often, this news won’t come from the players themselves but rather from the agents leaking the information to recruiting websites that publicize the transfer news far and wide.

That’s what has happened for the first Michigan player to make his portal intentions clear: Nate Marshall.

Michigan Transfer Portal News

The news emerged Sunday morning that edge rusher Nate Marshall intends to transfer from Michigan.

On3 Sports was one of multiple publications to break the news:

NEW: Former Michigan EDGE Nate Marshall plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his reps @ProdigySG_ tell @PeteNakos. Marshall totaled 2 sacks this season. https://t.co/e3hZwYeooi — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) November 29, 2026

Marshall is going to be a curious case in the portal, though, because of how his time at Michigan ended.

What Happened to Nate Marshall?

Earlier in November, there had been reports of Marshall leaving the Wolverines.

Those were later amended to say that Marshall had been suspended.

247 Sports reported this at the time:

“Tuesday evening, the Michigan Insider on 247Sports was able to confirm that Michigan defensive end Nate Marshall has been indefinitely suspended from the Wolverines. A reason for the suspension was not disclosed.”

It wasn’t clear what had happened, but it was clear Marshall wouldn’t be playing for a while. The implication at the time seemed to be that his season was over, and now that Michigan has concluded its regular season, Marshall hasn’t wasted any time saying he wants out.

He had 11 tackles this season, including 2.5 tackles for loss — with 2.0 sacks. He also tipped a punt earlier this season. Marshall lost playing time as the season went along, and whatever went wrong here appears to have Marshall on the first flight out of Ann Arbor.