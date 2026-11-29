If there’s a biggest loser from Saturday, you really don’t even have to watch all the games unfold to put the Michigan Wolverines right at the top of that list.

Michigan wrapped up its regular season in Columbus with a rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines left with a 45-0 loss, getting shut out by the Buckeyes for the first time since 1962.

It was also the first Michigan-Ohio State game for Wolverines first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, who isn’t getting much love after his team’s performance capped off a regular season in which they’ve now finished 6-6 overall.

Whittingham Says He Knows What to Fix for Michigan

After the loss, Whittingham made the case for why he should remain Michigan’s head coach and told the media that he knows exactly what needs to change this offseason.

“All I’m concerned with is getting things fixed. And I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year,” Whittingham said.

However, when reporters asked him to identify those issues, he declined to discuss them publicly.

“I won’t get into that because that’s our knowledge and for me to get it fixed. But I know exactly what they are. I can just tell you that. I’ve been in this business for a long time and I know what needs fixing.”

Kyle Whittingham addresses questions about his future after a 6-6 regular season. https://t.co/e8AuikeZPb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026

Whittingham Faces Backlash From Michigan Fans

As expected, Michigan fans weren’t interested in hearing Whittingham say he knows what needs fixing after the Wolverines suffered a 45-point loss to their archrival.

“You just lost 45-0, you didn’t want to make those adjustments in game?” one fan asked.

Someone else added, “We all know ‘the problems,’ coach, and it starts with Kyle and ends with Whittingham.”

Another person wrote, “He has no idea what needs to be fixed! That’s because he’s not pointing the finger at himself. He’s taking no responsibility at all.”

“If he knew exactly what needed to be fixed he’d know it’s him needing to retire,” another fan commented.