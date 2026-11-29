The Michigan Wolverines certainly could be looking for a new quarterback.

After a 45-0 shellacking on Saturday in Columbus against Ohio State, Michigan could be looking for a whole lot of new things.

QB will be near the top of the list, along with potentially head coach.

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and Michigan thought it had found the answer in the 2025 recruiting class. The Wolverines flipped Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the country and a Michigan kid.

Underwood hasn’t lived up to the hype. He didn’t get better between his freshman season and sophomore season.

This year, Underwood was even benched for a time for Tommy Carr.

Underwood had one positive play early in Columbus, a great, weaving run. He didn’t do much else from there.

That very well could be his last game at Michigan.

Bryce Underwood Transfer Update

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales had prefaced the Ohio State game with an update on Underwood that was published on Wednesday, three days before The Game.

“Underwood is another former five-star prospect who hasn’t come close to fulfilling his recruiting hype,” Morales wrote in that article. “The Wolverines haven’t exactly helped with his development either, and a new situation would be best for Underwood.”

If Underwood had gone out and shined against Ohio State, maybe that would change the outlook.

If anything, though, Underwood only stamped firmly his fate with the way he played against Ohio State.

For everyone involved, a change seems logical.

Bryce Underwood Comments

Underwood did speak briefly about his future in his postgame press conference on Saturday.

“Whatever is next, is next,” Underwood said. “Probably soon I’ll sit down and think about that.”

He was also asked about playing in Michigan’s bowl game and just said, “We’ll see.”

It’s really not fair for anyone to have expected more from these answers. Underwood surely has already given this thought, but in the immediate aftermath of a tough loss, it wouldn’t have been comfortable for the QB to delve further into anything about his future.

It probably won’t be long until more is known about what Underwood will do next.