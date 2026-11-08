Michigan Makes Major Coaching Change Amid Disappointing 2026 Season

The 2026 season has not gone according to plan for the Michigan Wolverines.

This may be an understatement, as a 2-4 record in Big 10 play highlights a myriad of problems that seem to be compounding in Kyle Whittingham’s first season as head coach.

The unfortunate reality is that Whittingham’s job is in immediate danger. Michigan thought that the longtime stabilizer of a strong Utah program would do just the same in Ann Arbor.

Stability hasn’t been a hallmark of this season for the Wolverines. A decision made on Sunday highlights the overall instability plaguing the program.

Michigan Makes Bold Coaching Change After Embarrassing Loss

Whittingham made a difficult, but not surprising decision on Sunday. Michigan is firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck (per Pete Thamel) after just nine games.

Beck, 46, has a relatively impressive record as a coach. This includes coaching Taysom Hill at BYU, Bryce Perkins at Virginia, and developing Devon Dampier in 2024/25.

He went to Michigan with Whittingham in lieu of Morgan Scalley taking over at Utah. The expectation was that Beck would aid in the development of Bryce Underwood.

Instead, Underwood is now the backup quarterback, while current starter Tommy Carr is struggling as well. This came to a head on Saturday, when the Wolverines fell to rival Michigan State by a score of 15-6.

This was the final straw for Beck, and seems to be a decision Whittingham made in order to preserve his own job.

There’s No Guarantee Whittingham Receives Second Season

The firing of Beck was simply a mechanism that Whittingham had to accomplish after a hapless loss.

Doing nothing after a flat performance would reflect poorly on a head coach fighting to keep their own job. This move still doesn’t guarantee Whittingham sees a second season with Michigan, however.

The Wolverines are closing the year out with three games against teams within the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The final contests come against Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State. Each team is experiencing their own struggles, but none are quite as conspicuous as Michigan.

For as disappointing as the 9-4 2025 season was, nothing could approximate a 5-7 campaign in Ann Arbor.

The six-point effort against Michigan State is a definite low point, and doesn’t inspire confidence that they will pull out one win over the final three contests.

What will come of Whittingham if the Wolverines drop the final three games?

There’s no guarantee that a firing would take place, but there would also be a strong chance it happens. Piling expectations, a commitment to Underwood, and contextualizing how the season is progressing add more layers that are working against Whittingham. Other questions work into Whittingham’s favor as well.

This includes a hefty buyout that is in his contract, as well as having to deal with a revolving door at quarterback.

Is there a world where the 66-year-old gets a second year? It’s possible, but there’s little doubt that the 2027 Wolverines will look much different whether he is brought back or another search begins.