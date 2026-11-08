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Michigan Nearly Made Bryce Underwood Decision

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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 07: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline in the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines find themselves in the kind of downfall they never would’ve pictured for this season.

The partnership of new coach Kyle Whittingham with Bryce Underwood, back for his second college season, was supposed to work in a big way.

Instead, there are already calls from fans to fire Whittingham, and Underwood isn’t even playing.

The Wolverines turned to Tommy Carr weeks ago, and all Underwood can do is watch.

The picture of Underwood on the sideline during Michigan’s loss to Michigan State on Saturday night — a new low point for the Wolverines in a 15-6 loss — really says it all.

GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 07: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline in the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fans likely wondered why Michigan’s sputtering offense wouldn’t turn to Underwood.

As you’d expect, Whittingham was asked about it after the game.

Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood Decision

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 26: Bryce Underwood #19 and head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines leave the field after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes 20-19 at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Whittingham said after the game that it had occurred to the coaching staff to think about giving Underwood a chance.

They didn’t do it, though, and by the end of the game, it seemed like maybe they should’ve tried it.

Carr was coming off a great game against Rutgers a week early, which might be why Michigan kept trotting him out there.

Or maybe it was just the theme of the day. Ohio State wouldn’t make a QB change while blown out by Oregon, either.

Bryce Underwood Transfer Speculation

Indiana v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 24: Tommy Carr #14 of the Michigan Wolverines with Bryce Underwood #19 after a 13-6 overtime loss at Michigan Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A number of analysts have already suggested that if Underwood wants to be a starting quarterback next season, he’ll have to transfer.

That’s not a surprise given the current circumstance Underwood finds himself in.

It’s just not what Michigan pictured when they got him to flip as the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. But sometimes things don’t work out like anyone is expecting.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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