Michigan Nearly Made Bryce Underwood Decision

The Michigan Wolverines find themselves in the kind of downfall they never would’ve pictured for this season.

The partnership of new coach Kyle Whittingham with Bryce Underwood, back for his second college season, was supposed to work in a big way.

Instead, there are already calls from fans to fire Whittingham, and Underwood isn’t even playing.

The Wolverines turned to Tommy Carr weeks ago, and all Underwood can do is watch.

The picture of Underwood on the sideline during Michigan’s loss to Michigan State on Saturday night — a new low point for the Wolverines in a 15-6 loss — really says it all.

Fans likely wondered why Michigan’s sputtering offense wouldn’t turn to Underwood.

As you’d expect, Whittingham was asked about it after the game.

Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood Decision

Whittingham said after the game that it had occurred to the coaching staff to think about giving Underwood a chance.

They didn’t do it, though, and by the end of the game, it seemed like maybe they should’ve tried it.

#Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham says there were conversations in the third quarter about putting Bryce Underwood in as quarterback. Whittingham says it felt like it wasn’t the answer, but in hindsight, they should have done that. #GoBlue — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) November 8, 2026

Carr was coming off a great game against Rutgers a week early, which might be why Michigan kept trotting him out there.

Or maybe it was just the theme of the day. Ohio State wouldn’t make a QB change while blown out by Oregon, either.

Bryce Underwood Transfer Speculation

A number of analysts have already suggested that if Underwood wants to be a starting quarterback next season, he’ll have to transfer.

That’s not a surprise given the current circumstance Underwood finds himself in.

It’s just not what Michigan pictured when they got him to flip as the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. But sometimes things don’t work out like anyone is expecting.