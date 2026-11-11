Michigan Playmaker Suspended After Reports of Leaving Team

The Michigan Wolverines made a major roster decision on Tuesday.

And after some uncertainty in the reports, it sounds like a suspension has been handed down, but no players have left the team.

This all pertains to playmaking edge rusher Nate Marshall. Here’s what we know.

Nate Marshall Suspension

Reports that initially surfaced on Tuesday wrote that Marshall had “left the team.”

That appears to have been clarified later. MLive.com updated their story that first said that, saying that a team spokesman had informed them instead that Marshall had been “indefinitely suspended.”

247 Sports added this report:

“Tuesday evening, the Michigan Insider on 247Sports was able to confirm that Michigan defensive end Nate Marshall has been indefinitely suspended from the Wolverines. A reason for the suspension was not disclosed.”

So while it’s not clear exactly what happened, it is clear that Marshall will not be putting a Michigan uniform on in the near-term.

Marshall did not record an individual statistic during the Wolverines’ loss on Saturday night to Michigan State.

Nate Marshall Stats

So far in the 2026 season, Marshall is listed as having appeared in all nine games for Michigan.

He has 11 tackles in total, including 2.5 tackles for loss — with 2.0 sacks.

Marshall had a tipped punt earlier in the season, as well.

247 Sports adds this:

“Despite his relative success as a pass-rusher, Marshall’s playing time has been sporadic. Despite ranking fourth in the Wolverines’ edge room entering the season in snaps, the sophomore and former top-100 recruit has played fewer snaps this season than freshman Tariq Boney and fellow sophomore Benny Patterson III.”

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had spoken highly of Marshall in the lead up to the season. That apparently hasn’t translated into a huge role on the field.

The Wolverines have three regular season games remaining.

On Saturday, Michigan plays at No. 16 Oregon.

They’ll then be back home against a UCLA team currently ranked No. 4 in the coutnry.

And then it’s a trip to Columbus on Nov. 28 for The Game against an Ohio State team currently at No. 20 in the country.