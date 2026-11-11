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Michigan Playmaker Suspended After Reports of Leaving Team

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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 24: Nate Marshall #94 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines made a major roster decision on Tuesday.

And after some uncertainty in the reports, it sounds like a suspension has been handed down, but no players have left the team.

This all pertains to playmaking edge rusher Nate Marshall. Here’s what we know.

Nate Marshall Suspension

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 03: Nate Marshall #94 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Reports that initially surfaced on Tuesday wrote that Marshall had “left the team.”

That appears to have been clarified later. MLive.com updated their story that first said that, saying that a team spokesman had informed them instead that Marshall had been “indefinitely suspended.”

247 Sports added this report:

“Tuesday evening, the Michigan Insider on 247Sports was able to confirm that Michigan defensive end Nate Marshall has been indefinitely suspended from the Wolverines. A reason for the suspension was not disclosed.”

So while it’s not clear exactly what happened, it is clear that Marshall will not be putting a Michigan uniform on in the near-term.

Marshall did not record an individual statistic during the Wolverines’ loss on Saturday night to Michigan State.

Nate Marshall Stats

GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – APRIL 18: Andrew Marsh #3 and Nate Marshall #94 of the Maize Team walk off the field following the Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game at Michigan Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images for ONIT)

So far in the 2026 season, Marshall is listed as having appeared in all nine games for Michigan.

He has 11 tackles in total, including 2.5 tackles for loss — with 2.0 sacks.

Marshall had a tipped punt earlier in the season, as well.

247 Sports adds this:

“Despite his relative success as a pass-rusher, Marshall’s playing time has been sporadic. Despite ranking fourth in the Wolverines’ edge room entering the season in snaps, the sophomore and former top-100 recruit has played fewer snaps this season than freshman Tariq Boney and fellow sophomore Benny Patterson III.”

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had spoken highly of Marshall in the lead up to the season. That apparently hasn’t translated into a huge role on the field.

The Wolverines have three regular season games remaining.

On Saturday, Michigan plays at No. 16 Oregon.

They’ll then be back home against a UCLA team currently ranked No. 4 in the coutnry.

And then it’s a trip to Columbus on Nov. 28 for The Game against an Ohio State team currently at No. 20 in the country.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Michigan Playmaker Suspended After Reports of Leaving Team

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