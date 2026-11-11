Michigan Reverses QB Decision on Bryce Underwood, Tommy Carr

The Michigan Wolverines benched Bryce Underwood earlier this season, and given Underwood’s previous status as a top recruit, that seemed like the choice they might not be able to come back from.

Tommy Carr was the new starter, and Underwood was widely mentioned as an obvious transfer candidate for after the season.

It appears the Wolverines aren’t totally committed to that arrangement, though. They play at Oregon on Saturday, and their quarterback plan appears to have shifted, at least partially, back in the other direction.

Michigan QB Decision

There were two separate insider reports that came out on Tuesday, and they said slightly different things, so let’s give both a look.

The first came from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He reported that Carr will remain the starter despite his struggles against Michigan State, but that Underwood is expected to play in certain packages against Oregon. Essentially, Michigan will create opportunities to get Underwood into the game even if he isn’t starting.

On3’s Pete Nakos then came out with a definitive report that says Carr will be starting against the Ducks, not Underwood. That doesn’t necessarily dispute anything Thamel said, but it’s clear someone at Michigan wanted it out there that this is still Carr’s QB1 spot.

Either way, it’s definitely not a dilemma Michigan would’ve wanted to have this season. Underwood was supposed to take a big step forward and lead the Wolverines to great heights. Instead, both of their promising quarterbacks have struggled to deliver on their potential.

Kyle Whittingham on QB Decision

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham did tell reporters on Monday that the Wolverines were still working through the QB decision — which also took a twist with the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

“To be determined,” Whittingham said of the QB choice for the Oregon game, also referencing the MSU game. “There was consideration about whether to insert Bryce and try to create something. After discussion, it was determined to stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we’ll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win, as it always comes down to that.”

The way Michigan approaches this the rest of the season could have some impact on which QBs do or don’t stick around for 2027.