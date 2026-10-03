Michigan LB Gives Minnesota Payback After Recruiting Snub

Michigan Wolverines redshirt senior linebacker Nathaniel Staehling finally made Minnesota pay for not recruiting him 5-6 years ago.

The Brainerd, Minnesota, native picked off Gophers junior quarterback Drake Lindsey for a pick-six on Saturday in Minneapolis, as Michigan built a 14-7 lead in the first half. Staehling went to former FCS power North Dakota State in 2021, and he transferred to Michigan this year for a chance to play in the Big Ten.

Staehling talked with the Brainerd Dispatch ahead of the game on Saturday between the Wolverines and Gophers.

“It will be a full circle moment,” Staehling told the Dispatch’s Conrad Engstrom. “Our family had season tickets to the Gophers for 20 years and I wanted to be a Gopher so bad for essentially my entire life as long as I can remember.”

“I remember playing tackle football at halftime on their little miniature turf field. I know I have a lot of people who will be at the game and I’ve wanted to play there so bad my entire life,” Conrad added. “I didn’t get the chance to and now I have the chance to play them and win that game. I really appreciate all the love and support I’ve been getting from people in the Brainerd lakes area.”

Staehling made his mark in the second quarter when he swiped Lindsey’s pass and took it 79 yards for a touchdown.

Michigan’s Offense Lackluster Early

Staehling provided the biggest play of the first half as the Michigan offense couldn’t complement an otherwise strong performance by the Wolverines defense.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood went 6-9 for 55 yards, and he rushed for 10 yards on six carries. Junior running back Jordan Marshall had 32 yards rushing on seven carries, and he had the lone offensive touchdown for the Wolverines.

Marshall nearly didn’t get it either as he fumbled right after the end of his touchdown-scoring carry, falling forward into the end zone. The referees ruled that he maintained control of the ball after crossing the goal line.