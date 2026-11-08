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What Happened to Bryce Underwood? Why Michigan Is Playing QB Tommy Carr

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Michigan QB Bryce Underwood
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Bryce Underwood #19 and head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines leave the field after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes 20-19 at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bryce Underwood was supposed to be a Michigan Wolverines legend.

When they landed him in a massive flip in the Class of 2025, Underwood was the top recruit in the country. He was a Michigan kid. Underwood was meant to become a quarterback superstar in Ann Arbor.

Less than two full seasons have passed, and Underwood didn’t get anywhere near the hype.

In fact, he’s not even on the field right now.

Fans turning on the rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 7 are seeing Tommy Carr at quarterback, not Underwood.

It’s not breaking news, but it’s worth revisiting what happened.

What Happened to Bryce Underwood?

Indiana v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 24: Tommy Carr #14 of the Michigan Wolverines with Bryce Underwood #19 after a 13-6 overtime loss at Michigan Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan benched Bryce Underwood midway through their game on Oct. 17.

The next week, the Wolverines gave Carr the start instead of Underwood.

Carr is now starting his third game for Michigan as they take on the in-state rival Spartans.

Why is Tommy Carr Playing QB?

Indiana v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 24: Tommy Carr #14 of the Michigan Wolverines with Bryce Underwood #19 after a 13-6 overtime loss at Michigan Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carr is playing because Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham continues to give him opportunities after the bold decision to bench Underwood.

The younger brother of Notre Dame’s QB CJ Carr, Tommy Carr had his best game last week when he took on Rutgers.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Carr was reportedly battling the flu but still completed 22-of-27 passes for 266 yards and scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. Michigan won, 28-21.

“We know it’s only one game, but if you project that one game out through the season, he’d be the best quarterback in the country, statistically,” Whittingham told reporters in the lead-up to the Michigan State game.

Bryce Underwood Problem Could Lead to Transfer

Iowa v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 26: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to throw a first half pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

One issue for Underwood was simply that he wasn’t recruited by Michigan’s current coaching staff. Whittingham didn’t have the same ties to him.

That likely made it a bit easier for Whittingham to bench Underwood.

Now, Underwood might consider a transfer. If he doesn’t think he’ll start at Michigan next year, that may be his only logical path forward.

Underwood going into the transfer portal would be a bummer of an ending for something that once seemed so exciting for Michigan.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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