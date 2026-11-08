What Happened to Bryce Underwood? Why Michigan Is Playing QB Tommy Carr

Bryce Underwood was supposed to be a Michigan Wolverines legend.

When they landed him in a massive flip in the Class of 2025, Underwood was the top recruit in the country. He was a Michigan kid. Underwood was meant to become a quarterback superstar in Ann Arbor.

Less than two full seasons have passed, and Underwood didn’t get anywhere near the hype.

In fact, he’s not even on the field right now.

Fans turning on the rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 7 are seeing Tommy Carr at quarterback, not Underwood.

It’s not breaking news, but it’s worth revisiting what happened.

What Happened to Bryce Underwood?

Michigan benched Bryce Underwood midway through their game on Oct. 17.

The next week, the Wolverines gave Carr the start instead of Underwood.

Carr is now starting his third game for Michigan as they take on the in-state rival Spartans.

Why is Tommy Carr Playing QB?

Carr is playing because Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham continues to give him opportunities after the bold decision to bench Underwood.

The younger brother of Notre Dame’s QB CJ Carr, Tommy Carr had his best game last week when he took on Rutgers.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Carr was reportedly battling the flu but still completed 22-of-27 passes for 266 yards and scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. Michigan won, 28-21.

“We know it’s only one game, but if you project that one game out through the season, he’d be the best quarterback in the country, statistically,” Whittingham told reporters in the lead-up to the Michigan State game.

Bryce Underwood Problem Could Lead to Transfer

One issue for Underwood was simply that he wasn’t recruited by Michigan’s current coaching staff. Whittingham didn’t have the same ties to him.

That likely made it a bit easier for Whittingham to bench Underwood.

Now, Underwood might consider a transfer. If he doesn’t think he’ll start at Michigan next year, that may be his only logical path forward.

Underwood going into the transfer portal would be a bummer of an ending for something that once seemed so exciting for Michigan.