Mizzou Steals Saturday Spotlight, Weekly Awards From Florida

The Missouri Tigers had not toppled a top-25 opponent since a victory over Boston College back in 2024. That narrative has since passed. The Tigers punched above their weight class, like Little Mac against Mike Tyson in Punch-Out, and landed a knockout blow.

Following the resounding 45-17 victory, a couple of Tigers received some SEC weekly honors.

Mizzou QB Austin Simmons, Co-SEC Offensive Player Of The Week

Austin Simmons flourished against the Gators’ defense on Saturday. The Tigers’ passing attack was near perfect, passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Simmons has yet to throw an interception this season. He is the only SEC starter to remain blemishless on his passing. The SEC named Simmons one of the Co-Offensive Players of the Week.

So far this season, Simmons is tied for second in passing touchdowns, and third in both yards and passer rating. Simmons has been near perfect for the Tigers this season, and has Missouri climbing the rankings this week up to No. 14.

This is the second week that the Tigers quarterback has been named as one of the best offensive players in the SEC this season.

Mizzou Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, Co-SEC Defensive Player Of The Week

The Tigers defense was hounding the Florida offense all day long. Holding SEC leading rusher Jadan Baugh to just 13 yards on 12 carries. One of the Tigers’ defensive leaders, Nicholas Rodriguez, was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez was everywhere on Saturday. The Tigers linebacker had 11 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and five solo tackles. Mizzou never forced a turnover in the game, but the Tigers shut down a Florida offense that entered the game averaging 53.5 points per game.

This is the first weekly honor that Rodriguez has won this season.

Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Coach Of The Week

A lot was said over the last week about Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Specifically, the Tigers’ recent struggles against top-25 teams. Drinkwitz spoke on it following a statement win over Florida, saying, “It was a good win against a really good team today.”

Drinkwitz also said, “Do what you want to do, but it doesn’t faze us any,” when asked about what it meant for the program to snap a skid against top-25 opponents. The Missouri head coach had been under fire after a heartbreaking loss last week against Mississippi State, and his team responded in a big way.

The Paul Bear Bryant Awards named Drinkwitz Coach of the Week after shaking up the college football world with the dominant win over Florida.

Drinkwitz and his squad now set their eyes on Texas A&M, who come to Columbia for a date with the Tigers.