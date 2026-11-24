Braylen Warren and his Omaha Westside teammates trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter of the Nebraska Class A state title game on Monday night at Lincoln Memorial Stadium.

The Missouri quarterback commit was matched up with Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor, a five-star player, and Millard South looked like it would take home the trophy with a 35-21 lead at the half that carried into the fourth quarter.

But then Warren and Westside rallied. They capped the rally with a game-winning field goal to claim a 38-35 victory.

And in the final game of his high school career, Warren was victorious with a state championship.

Braylen Warren Stats

Warren put up a solid game to cap his high school career and win a state title.

The dual-threat QB threw for 170 yards and ran for 79 more yards.

He also threw a key deep ball down the right sideline in the closing seconds — rolling to his right before lofting a great pass on a corner route — that set up the game-winning field goal.

Millard South had won the last two state championships.

Westside, the state’s other Class A power, got itself some revenge — and proved itself the best team in the state, having beaten Millard South during the regular season for their only loss before this, too.

Warren and Westside? They didn’t lose all season. Perfection, and a state title.

Braylen Warren Comments on State Title

Warren spoke with multiple media members on the field after Monday’s game. His comments to Tim Verghese of NEB Preps were shared on social media.

“It feels amazing,” Warren said. “To finally get my own state championship, it’s amazing.”

He had done it dramatically, too, with the comeback from 35-21 down.

“Really just stacking days, stacking plays, and having a goal for this memory,” Warren said. “… The game’s not over until the clock hits zero.”

By the time it got to 35-35, Warren said he was feeling good.

“I didn’t really feel too much pressure at 35-35,” Warren said. “It’s just putting the ball in my guys’ hands, go execute and play with confidence, leave it all out on the field.”

Missouri knows it’s getting quarterback Austin Simmons back in 2027, and now the Tigers also know they’re getting a talented state champion quarterback to learn from him and potentially be their QB of the future.