Mizzou Running Back Ahmad Hardy’s Return Still Murky

Back in May, Missouri Tigers standout running back Ahmad Hardy was shot in the upper leg. He was medically cleared in July but has not been out to the practice field yet this season. It is week 7, and the Tigers have a bye week after their top-15 clash with Ole Miss.

Hardy will need a two-week ramp-up when he returns. If he can get on the practice field this week, he can complete his ramp-up ahead of the Tigers’ game against Arkansas.

Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Says Ahmad Hardy Has Not Practiced

“There’s no update,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “He hasn’t began a 2-week ramp-up. If he practices, I promise I’ll tweet it out. I won’t even get it to Pete (Thamel). We’ll just do it ourselves.”

This is unfortunate news for the Tigers who would like to get their star rusher back onto the field. When he does return, however, the Tigers will have two backs that can change the game. Jamal Roberts has broken out over the last two weeks and leads the SEC in rushing.

Drinkwitz commented on the rumors going around social media that Hardy was close to return with a lighthearted joke. Before he gave his update on his star running back, Drinkwitz opened the statement with “Contrary to what’s on the cesspool of message boards.” A light jab about the comments Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko made following the Aggies 27-6 loss to Missouri.

Missouri Rushing Attack In Good Hands Awaiting Ahmad Hardy’s Return

Roberts has taken the lead role in the Tigers’ backfield while Hardy is sidelined, and he has run away with his opportunity.

Last week against Texas A&M, Roberts rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The week prior, he rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns against Florida. Stamping his name on the map for college football fans everywhere.

Seven yards off the national lead in rushing, and he leads the SEC by a margin of 150 yards. With his back-to-back 200-yard games, he became the third running back in the last 20 years to rush for 200+ in consecutive games against FBS opponents. He joins Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette as the only three backs to achieve the feat.

On Saturday, Roberts faces the 104th-ranked defense in rushing yards per game in the Ole Miss Rebels. Another favorable matchup for the Tigers’ running back, and one in which he could continue to make his mark on college football.

While Missouri patiently waits for Hardy to return to the gridiron, his replacement has been making a case as the best ball carrier in the nation.