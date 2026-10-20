Mizzou Out Of Sync Against Ole Miss, Bye Week Time To Reflect

The Missouri Tigers came off two huge wins in the Southeastern Conference, one over a No. 8-ranked Florida team and the other over Texas A&M. When they traveled to Oxford, Missouri was the No. 13 team in the nation. They left battered and beaten and fell to No. 22 in the AP Poll.

Missouri had 20 players on the injury report in addition to the long-term injuries. 12 starters held designations during the week, and the Tigers could use this bye week to rest up and heal before a final stretch that includes three currently ranked teams in Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky.

Missouri To-Do: Self-Scouting On Bye Week

Missouri’s offense was only able to produce three points against the Rebels. Three times the Tigers got inside the red zone and only came away with points once. One field goal was made, one was blocked, and on the final drive Austin Simmons threw an interception at the goal line, sealing the Tigers’ touchdown-less day.

“It’s going to be really important for us to really scout ourselves,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the media.

Missouri has seen offensive inefficiency this season, but with the lack of a second bye week this season, the Tigers are getting their one and only chance to take a deep dive into themselves.

Missouri’s rushing attack was lacking presence in the game against Ole Miss. Jamal Roberts was held to just 39 yards and a longest rush of six. All signs of the matchup pointed to Roberts being a tone setter for the Missouri offense against a struggling Ole Miss run defense. The Tigers failed to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, resulting in an embarrassing performance when the lights got bright.

Missouri’s Remaining Schedule Will Not Be Easy

The Tigers have five games remaining in the regular season, three of which will be against top 25 teams, a point of struggle for the Tigers, who have just one win against ranked opponents the last two seasons and two in the last three.

Out of the bye week, the Tigers look to retain the Battle Line Trophy for the fifth consecutive year. Arkansas got their first SEC win of the season and their first since 2024 last week against Vanderbilt. Arkansas is the easiest matchup for the Tigers remaining, but nothing seems to come easy in the SEC, especially on the road.

In the month of November, the Tigers face Texas, Georgia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Three of those games are at home, but the Tigers make a trip between the hedges to Sanford Stadium for their face-off with the Bulldogs.

Missouri must find consistency in their offense if they hope to finish the season above .500 in SEC play, and to have a chance at the playoff, they must win the next five contests. Self-reflection is the most important film study the Tigers will have to do this week while they rest and heal for a daunting stretch of games.