The modern world of college football is a funny one — players often end up announcing their intention to stay at their current school.

That’s not how it worked for most of the sport’s existence. It wasn’t news if you were staying. It was only notable if you were transferring.

But with the explosion of transfers and the existence of the transfer portal, it’s now news even if a player is staying.

On that front, Missouri has had some good news before this current college football season has even ended — that’s the other catch, that news starts trickling out about all of this with weeks left in the regular season.

But regardless of how you feel about it, at least Missouri can feel solid about some of the core players it knows will be coming back next season.

Another set of plans was made clear this week, and it’s another return.

Missouri Transfer Decision

Donta Simpson Jr. has re-signed with Missouri for the 2027 season, according to Rivals.

That prevents Simpson from transferring for a second time in two seasons.

He began his college career in 2025 with the Miami Hurricanes before transferring to Mizzou for 2026.

He has been a defensive playmaker. Simpson has 6.0 sacks in total entering the weekend of Nov. 21.

He notched 1.5 sacks in the Border War and 2.0 sacks against Texas A&M.

In total, he has 16 tackles (7.5 for loss) while being a consistent threat pressuring the quarterback.

Simpson, as just a sophomore, has more room to grow and could be one of the SEC’s top defensive players next season.

Mizzou Returners

This is the third player so far that has been reported to be coming back to Mizzou next season.

Missouri officially announced themselves that quarterback Austin Simmons will be back next season.

And head coach Eli Drinkwitz recently said tight end Jordon Harris will be back, too.

With Simpson on that list, a solid core is being formed.