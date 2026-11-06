Missouri QB Austin Simmons Makes Major Decision About Future

Austin Simmons was supposed to be the Ole Miss starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Also a standout baseball pitcher, Simmons’ special left arm was ready to lead the Rebels.

But an early-season injury started quite the domino effect. Simmons missed time, giving the starting job to Trinidad Chambliss, who took it and never gave it back. That led to Simmons transferring to Missouri.

And now with Mizzou, Simmons is a bonafide college football star.

Simmons’ season has raised questions about his future, though. Could another transfer be in the cards? Where does Simmons go from here?

The answer appears to be one that’s going to make Missouri fans very happy.

Austin Simmons Makes Major Decision

Simmons has reportedly made his choice on where he’ll play in 2027.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday afternoon that Simmons has “re-signed” with Mizzou.

This is what Thamel posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Sources: Missouri has re-signed quarterback Austin Simmons for the 2027 season, which would bring back a player who projects as one of the faces of the sport. By signing now, Simmons’ return allows the staff at Missouri to retain and recruit a top roster. https://t.co/aN5PP6QIjK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 6, 2026

Missouri fans have to be excited about Thamel’s line about bringing back “a player who projects as one of the faces of the sport.”

And Thamel’s point about recruiting is true — if Missouri has Simmons back, that should attract more talent to come and play with the Tigers and the talented quarterback.

It’s also important in the current college football marketplace to solve that position. It’s the most important in sports, and barring a plot twist, Mizzou has their QB for next season.

Austin Simmons Stats

Simmons is eight games into his Missouri career and has already completed 152-of-240 passes (63.3%) for 1,952 yards with 16 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

The lefty doesn’t run much at all. When factoring in sacks as negative yardage like they do in college football, he has just 23 rushing attempts for 21 yards.

That’s not a problem, though, when Simmons can simply let it rip with that impressive left arm.

And it looks like Simmons is just getting started at Missouri with another season on deck.