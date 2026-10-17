Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today? Ole Miss RB Injury News vs. Former Team Mizzou

Kewan Lacy wasn’t going to want to miss this one.

Ole Miss running back has battled injuries this season, but Saturday brings a clash with his former program, the Missouri Tigers.

If the injuries were bad enough, of course, they could still hold Lacy out.

But if he was healthy, he’d definitely want to get out on the field and play.

So now that the day has arrived, what’s the scoop? We’ve got the details here.

Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today?

Yes, Kewan Lacy is slated to play on Saturday for Ole Miss against Mizzou.

He wasn’t on the injury report at all this week, clearing him to be on the field for a game against his former squad.

Lacy did play last week against Vanderbilt, but he ran just seven times for 39 yards and a touchdown before the Rebels let him rest down the stretch of that one.

Given the talent level on the field on Saturday, Ole Miss will likely need more out of Lacy.

Lacy has played in four games so far this season, running 46 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns.

A season ago, Lacy was one of the best RBs in the country as Ole Miss made a run to the College Football Playoff.

If they want another CFP run this season, it’ll likely start by picking up a key ranked win on Saturday against Missouri.

Kewan Lacy With Mizzou

Lacy’s final two choices in high school were Ole Miss and Missouri, according to Sports Illustrated.

He went with the Tigers originally, heading there for his freshman season in 2024.

Lacy didn’t see much work — just 23 runs for 104 yards. He didn’t find the end zone.

So after that year, he entered the transfer portal and went the do-over route. He chose Ole Miss this time, flipping to the other side of his original recruitment decision.

It worked out as well as anyone could’ve imagined. He ran for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

This season, Mizzou currently has had the more productive RB, as Jamal Roberts is putting together a big year while injuries have held Lacy back.

But the matchup on Saturday may be exactly what Lacy needs to get rolling into the second half of this season. It always adds a little bit of extra motivation to face off with some old friends.