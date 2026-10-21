Mizzou Quarterback Austin Simmons Leaning Toward Returning

After Missouri took its second loss of the season at the hands of Ole Miss, the Tiger faithful got some enticing news about their quarterback. Ryan Roberts of A To Z Sports reported that Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons is trending toward returning to Missouri for another season.

Simmons was drawing interest from the NFL. This included reports that the Miami Dolphins, currently in line for one of the top 2 draft selections, sent scouts to Farout Field earlier this season.

Austin Simmons Working On Return To Mizzou

Roberts reported that he had conversations with sources around the NFL that Simmons is planning a return to college. Including one source that has Simmons and his family already in negotiations for a potential return to Missouri.

There seems to be a group that believes Simmons will return to the college ranks for 2027 and join the 2028 class. Whether for the thought of getting another season of experience or taking advantage of the current landscape of NIL in college athletics, it could be beneficial for both Simmons and the Tigers to reunite for one more season in 2027.

Roberts also reported that one source was not completely sold on the Tigers’ southpaw returning to college. Scouts believe he can make the jump despite being a one-year starter in college.

Time will tell if he will return to school or make the jump to the NFL, but for now the focus is on the final five games of the Tigers’ season.

Austin Simmons Lights Up Missouri Offense

Simmons was named the starter for Ole Miss last season, but an injury sidelined him, allowing Tinidad Chambliss to take the starting spot. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz named Simmons the starter back in March and has run with the job since the announcement.

Simmons is second in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards, tied for third in passing touchdowns, and has completed 63.2% of his passes. He has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week multiple times this season. Leading the Tigers to a 5-2 record through the first seven games, including an impressive win over a top-ten Florida team.

With the expanded playoffs, Simmons returning to school would be a huge boost to the Tigers’ chances next season. If he were to depart, it could be time to hand the keys over to the Tigers’ former top quarterback recruit Matt Zollers.

Missouri has three more games on their schedule against top-25 opponents. Two of which are at home, where the Tigers have found success. With no room for error, the Tigers have a tough track to the College Football Playoffs this season.