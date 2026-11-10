Mizzou Cayden Lee Will Practice After Brutal Hit Against Texas

The Missouri Tigers‘ college football playoff hopes were effectively extinguished in Saturday’s loss to the Texas Longhorns. Questionable officiating dominated the conversation after the game, but in the end, the Tigers took a huge blow.

Wide receiver Cayden Lee had the ball pop out of his hands following a bone-crushing hit by Texas defensive back Warren Roberson. The ball popped up, and Graceson Littleton intercepted it, returning it to the Missouri six-yard line to ice the game.

Meanwhile, back on the other end of the field, Lee remained on the ground and was helped off before heading to the injury tent. Lee would miss the rest of the game, but is attempting to practice on Tuesday, Eli Drinkwitz told the media.

“Cayden Lee has no structural damage to his knee. We were very fortunate,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Anticipate him trying to practice today, and we’ll monitor the situation as it goes.”

Drinkwitz would add that Lee is “as tough a competitor that I’ve been around. Nothing would shock me more than if he wasn’t playing, but again, I don’t know how his body will respond.”

The hopes for Lee to play Saturday are high but after the brutal hit at the end of last Saturday’s game could come with residual effects.

Cayden Lee Having Breakout Campaign With Missouri

Three weeks remain in the regular season of college football, and with three conference losses, the Tigers are all but removed from a possible SEC Championship game. One of the brightest takeaways from the season is the breakout of Lee and his quarterback, Austin Simmons.

The pair came via the transfer portal from Ole Miss after last season, and the pair have built a strong connection this season. Lee leads the SEC in both receptions and yards and is tied for sixth in touchdowns.

Lee has broken out, along with Simmons, for the Tigers, and the pair can return for the 2027 season under the NCAA’s eligibility policy. Simmons has already signed to return to Missouri next season, and with the expanded playoffs, the pair could link back up to take Missouri to the College Football Playoff.

Missouri’s Tall Task Ahead

After the Tigers dropped a crucial game to Texas, the schedule doesn’t give them time to breathe.

Missouri heads to Georgia, who has lost at home already this season, for their second top-10 matchup in as many weeks. If Lee is unavailable after attempting to practice this week, Naeshaun Montgomery will have to step up to the WR2 for the Tigers when Donovan Olugbode becomes the de facto No. 1.

The Georgia defense is fifth in the SEC, allowing just 186.6 passing yards per game. Along with that, opponents score on just 23.6% of drives, the best rate in the conference.

With that defense on the opposite side from them, losing Lee could drastically change the Tigers’ ability to push the ball. He is Simmons’ favorite target and his go-to man in crunch time, as seen by the essential game-ending interception against Texas. Lee is trusted in the biggest moments, and if he is not able to play on Saturday, the Tigers’ offense will suffer from it.