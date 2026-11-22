All season long, Matt Rhule was trending toward being on the hot seat, but now what?

Nebraska upset Ohio State on Saturday, 31-28, Rhule’s first top-25 win in charge of the Cornhuskers — and first since he was coaching at Temple a decade ago.

Rhule’s contract has a hefty buyout after he was recently extended, and that was always going to make it difficult for Nebraska to part ways with him in short order, but it was also clear things may have been on a bit of thin ice for Nebraska’s coach.

When Penn State fired James Franklin, Nebraska was worried Rhule would leave, and so they gave him a hefty extension. It hadn’t aged well so far.

And then all of a sudden, Nebraska beat Ohio State on Saturday.

There are two ways the story can go from here.

A Legitimate Leap

Nebraska could use the win over Ohio State as a legitimate springboard to bigger things ahead.

The Buckeyes don’t have starting quarterback Julian Sayin, but they’d put together a solid win over Northwestern and still had hope of making the College Football Playoff.

Even in that scenario, Nebraska emerged on top. It was an impressive victory for the Cornhuskers.

They also have positive momentum in roster-building. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has already affirmed his return next year, and they’ve also got five-star QB Trae Taylor set to be the jewel of their upcoming recruiting class.

If Nebraska does things right, a win over Ohio State can set them up for a brighter future — and if that’s the case, then Rhule’s extension would actually work out just fine.

A Mirage

There’s another scenario in play here — Nebraska seizes on the positivity of a win over Ohio State but doesn’t turn it into anything more.

Rhule may not have been fired after this season, but some fans would’ve wanted that. Now, Rhule has bought himself some good will.

But if that was just one Saturday, and if the larger sample size is more telling, then maybe this won’t lead to anything improved for Nebraska. It might’ve just been a one-off, a mirage.

And if that’s the case, then Rhule’s extension can still age poorly.

It was thrilling for Nebraska to beat Ohio State regardless. But the way it impacts Rhule’s future will be fascinating to watch going forward.