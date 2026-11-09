NDSU Receives Major Playoff News After Bye Week

North Dakota State’s move to the FBS looks even more wise after a week off.

The Bison dominated the FCS level with 10 national championships in 15 years, and the Herd did that winning in a 24-team playoff format. NDSU and fellow FBS teams will now see a 24-team field for the College Football Playoff, starting in 2027.

ESPN and the CFP announced the new deal on Monday, and ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported that the five-year deal is around $1.7 billion. The new playoff format will have the Power Four conference champions, a Group of Six automatic bid for the top team and 19 at-large bids for the whole FBS.

NDSU Has More Runway For CFP in 2027 and Beyond

A bigger field means the Bison could still make the CFP if another G6 team dominates in the same season.

Boise State has long been the top G6 teams, and the Broncos are the main contender for the G6 spot this year. NDSU is currently chasing New Mexico for the Mountain West Conference title, and the if the Bison can get past the Lobos in a rematch, there a slim chance of a CFP bid.

The Bison started the season 5-0 but stumbled with a 2-2 stretch amid losses to UNLV and New Mexico. NDSU’s playoff hopes ultimately faded with those two losses, but the Wyoming Cowboys gave NDSU a sliver of hope on Nov. 7.

NDSU Has Help From Wyoming

Wyoming, which the Bison beat this season, downed UNLV and handed the Rebels a second conference loss. If NDSU wins out and Wyoming loses to New Mexico, the Bison can get into the Mountain West title game.

NDSU (7-2) holds an edge over UNLV (5-4) with a better overall record. The Bison had the week off after beating UTEP 31-7 in Fargo, and the Herd travels to Hawaii this weekend for a key conference matchup.

Wyoming, meanwhile, will face New Mexico on Nov. 20.