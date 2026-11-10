NDSU Gets Key Reality Check Ahead of Hawaii

North Dakota State still has a shot at a spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game, but the Bison have a clear reminder of what’s ahead.

The weekly SP+ rankings for FBS teams show that the Bison, ranked No. 34, only beat a bottom-three FBS squad in UTEP last time out, and that is a concern going forward. NDSU overcame a slow start on offense and a fast start by the Miners to win 31-7 on Oct. 31, and it’s clear that the Bison will need a stronger showing against Hawaii (3-6), ranked No. 120 in the SP+, on Saturday night in Honolulu.

UTEP came into that last game 1-7, and NDSU only had a 10-point lead late in the game before putting away the Miners. Hawaii, once considered a conference contender this season, barely beat UTEP on the road last weekend, 17-14.

Saturday’s game will not be a cakewalk for the Bison, but that’s the welcome reality amid the move to the FBS after dominating FCS teams week after week until the latter rounds of the playoffs. That dynamic also led to a half-empty Fargodome in the second half of games and seeing more Bison players leaving in the transfer portal despite 10 national championships in 15 seasons.

There are no FCS cellar dwellers on the schedule anymore for the Bison amid the move to the FBS, except for an early-season FCS opponent. UTEP, the last-place team in the Mountain West, showed the Bison that any FBS team can come into the dome and make things competitive.

UTEP is one of the least-successful programs in all of the FBS with an all-time record of 350-606-18, and the Miners gave the Bison as much competition as any top-tier FCS team from years past. NDSU can expect even more of a challenge on the road in Honolulu on Saturday.

NDSU’s Donovan Woolen Addresses Early Mistake

While NDSU ‘s defense has been stingy all season, UTEP made the Bison defense look mortal for one moment on All Hallow’s Eve.

The Bison defense gave up a 57-yard touchdown run by Miners quarterback Raymond Moore III right after NDSU quarterback Nathan Hayes threw an interception. NDSU hadn’t allowed a play that big all season long amid just 12.5 points allowed per game.

“Don’t have a rearview mirror,” NDSU linebacker Donovan Woolen told reporters afterward. “We just wiped that play away, some mistakes we corrected on the sideline and went out there and played code green defense. To hold them to no scores after that was awesome.”

UTEP punted on three of the next four possessions in the first half, and none of those drives lasted longer than nine plays and 29 yards. The Miners also couldn’t get anything going in the second half with three more drives resulting in punts and another ending in turnovers.

UTEP never drove longer than seven plays and 33 yards as NDSU locked down the Miners offense for the game.

NDSU’s Defensive Dominance by the Numbers

NDSU held UTEP to 91 yards passing and 147 yards rushing, as the Bison held a team under 10 points for a fourth time this season. Miners quarterback E.J. Colson threw two interceptions, and the Bison recovered a fumble by Jaden Smith in the fourth quarter.

Bison defensive back Marion Moore took advantage by recovering the fumble and returning for a game-sealing touchdown. Moore also had one of the two interceptions, and he returned his 22 yards.

Safety Will Steil had the other pick, and he had two tackles. Woolen led the way on tackles with 11, and he had a sack.