NDSU’s Tim Polasek Sends Message on QB Nathan Hayes vs. UTEP

North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek had reason to be concerned early on against UTEP on Saturday.

Bison quarterback Nathan Hayes threw an interception on his first drive, and he couldn’t get the team to move the chains on the second drive of the game. In addition, Hayes was playing banged up with an ankle injury and a toe injury.

Polasek didn’t pull the plug on Hayes despite his seventh interception and early struggles, and it paid off as Hayes helped the Bison roll UTEP 31-7 at the Fargodome. Hayes has endured ups and downs this season with two pick sixes in losses in addition to his injuries amid a 7-2 season thus far.

“I just appreciated the guys’ resiliency to keep fighting and Nathan Hayes’ toughness. He’s got an ankle and a toe, and he still gives us the best chance to win at this time,” Polasek told reporters afterward.

Polasek made that clear earlier in the week that Hayes would play if he could. The rest of NDSU’s quarterbacks have minimal game experience, and the Bison needed the win to stay in the Mountain West Conference race.

Nathan Hayes Lifted Bison vs. UTEP

After NDSU fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Hayes helped the Bison turn things around with two scoring drives in the second quarter before a second half takeover by the Herd.

“It’s just the way he is and he played great,” Polasek said about Hayes’ toughness and composure. “What was he, 22 of 32? It was a pretty good day. And I thought he did a good job on a couple of runs and a good job with the pocket movements.”

Hayes threw for 240 yards and a touchdown on 22-32 passing, and he rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on five attempts. He has 1,470 yards passing for 12 touchdowns and 207 yards rushing for four touchdowns in his first season as a starter and the program’s first year in the FBS.

“Nathan Hayes’ toughness and grit and captainship of this football team, I think needs to be respected,” Polasek said.

Nathan Hayes Heated Up With Reis Kessel Catch

Hayes hit tight end Reis Kessel for a 30-yard passing the second quarter, which set up NDSU at the UTEP 11-yard line and led to a field goal.

It marked Hayes’ first big yardage pass play of the game, and he gained steam from there. Kessel played a major part of it with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Hayes and Kessel connected in the third quarter for the score on the 3-yard pass play, which gave NDSU a 17-7 lead. Kessel has been a go-to play all season for Hayes amid 21 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and Polasek would like to see more of that.

“It’s not too late for us to get more targets for him,” Polasek said.

Hayes also got a big game out of wide receiver Jackson Williams, who had 10 catches for 111 yards. That included their 48-yard helmet catch connection in the second quarter, which set up running back D.J. Scott for a touchdown.