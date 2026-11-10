Why Carson Wentz is Playing QB Tonight, Not Kyler Murray

Carson Wentz has done a lot of winning in his football life.

That includes during his college career with the NDSU Bison, as well as his first professional tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz is a long way removed from both parts of that path, but he’s now getting another big opportunity on Monday Night Football.

Kyler Murray is the usual starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s not starting on Monday night.

Wentz is.

The Vikings are facing off with the Buffalo Bills, who are led by superstar QB Josh Allen, a former MVP. Wentz is going to have a tough role in trying to ensure Minnesota can remain close on the scoreboard with Buffalo.

But it’s an opportunity for Wentz anyway. It’s not a given that he starts at this point in his career. So the chance to do it in prime time is a big deal for the Bison legend.

Why is Carson Wentz Starting?

Wentz is starting on Monday night because Murray is hurt.

Murray was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Hamstring Strain.

The interesting aspect here is that Murray wasn’t playing particularly well. It had been suggested that Minnesota might consider a QB trade before Tuesday’s deadline.

That could still come to pass, but at least for now, Murray is simply out with an injury as Wentz gets the start.

Wentz got one start earlier this year. He won it. He has thrown three touchdowns and not yet thrown an interception on the year.

Carson Wentz College, NFL Career

Wentz was a member of five national championship teams at NDSU, including two as their starting quarterback for the FCS powerhouse.

He was also a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles in 2019, although that’s when Nick Foles stepped up with Wentz injured.

Wentz hasn’t been quite as good in the NFL regular season. He has a career 50-49-1 record as a starter.

Since the Eagles, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs and now Vikings.