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Why Carson Wentz is Playing QB Tonight, Not Kyler Murray

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Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings
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NFL insider Mike Florio argued a quarterback trade for the Minnesota Vikings is dependent on one thing with Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz has done a lot of winning in his football life.

That includes during his college career with the NDSU Bison, as well as his first professional tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz is a long way removed from both parts of that path, but he’s now getting another big opportunity on Monday Night Football.

Kyler Murray is the usual starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s not starting on Monday night.

Wentz is.

The Vikings are facing off with the Buffalo Bills, who are led by superstar QB Josh Allen, a former MVP. Wentz is going to have a tough role in trying to ensure Minnesota can remain close on the scoreboard with Buffalo.

But it’s an opportunity for Wentz anyway. It’s not a given that he starts at this point in his career. So the chance to do it in prime time is a big deal for the Bison legend.

Why is Carson Wentz Starting?

Carson Wentz quarterback Minnesota Vikings
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Wentz is starting on Monday night because Murray is hurt.

Murray was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Hamstring Strain.

The interesting aspect here is that Murray wasn’t playing particularly well. It had been suggested that Minnesota might consider a QB trade before Tuesday’s deadline.

That could still come to pass, but at least for now, Murray is simply out with an injury as Wentz gets the start.

Wentz got one start earlier this year. He won it. He has thrown three touchdowns and not yet thrown an interception on the year.

Carson Wentz College, NFL Career

Miami Dolphins v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 04: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Wentz was a member of five national championship teams at NDSU, including two as their starting quarterback for the FCS powerhouse.

He was also a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles in 2019, although that’s when Nick Foles stepped up with Wentz injured.

Wentz hasn’t been quite as good in the NFL regular season. He has a career 50-49-1 record as a starter.

Since the Eagles, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs and now Vikings.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Carson Wentz is Playing QB Tonight, Not Kyler Murray

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