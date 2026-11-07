Former NDSU QB Has Emotional Moment Amid Defeat

Before North Dakota State produced five NFL quarterbacks, many other former Bison quarterbacks impacted the game on other levels.

Former NDSU quarterback Kevin Feeney, who played in the 1990s, took on coaching at the high school level in Moorhead, Minnesota. Feeney has coached for years, but his latest season ended harder than usual because he coached his son, Jett Feeney, a Minnesota commit.

The younger Feeney threw two interceptions as the Moorhead Spuds fell to the Prior Lake Lakers 19-14 in the Minnesota Class 6A playoffs on Friday. Dom Izzo of WDAY shared a screenshot of the Feeneys embracing in sadness after the defeat.

“Lots of emotion here with Jett Feeney and his dad, Kevin,” Izzo wrote via X.com.

The older Feeney has been at the helm for Moorhead since 2010 after coaching for years at Fargo South following his NDSU career. The younger Feeney had an offer from NDSU but ultimately chose the Golden Gophers alongside three other Spuds players.

Kevin Feeney Still Top 10 in Many Categories For Bison

Despite all of NDSU’s success in Division I, Feeney still ranks in the top 10 of many quarterback numbers for the Bison.

Feeney played from 1995 to 1998, and he ranks sixth all-time for passing yards with 4,757 yards — the most in the Division II era. He also ranked seventh for passing attempts and completions during an era that overlapped with NDSU’s all-time leading rusher, Lamar Gordon.

Feeney also ranked sixth in touchdown passes with 37 and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 48. His total, tied with Cam Miller, is tied for second all-time for quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns behind former Bison Chris Simdorn, who had 53 and also went on to coach high school football in Minnesota.

NDSU Unlikely to Face Jett Feeney

While facing Jett Feeney and the Gophers would make a good storyline for the Bison and Gophers in the next 4-5 years, it’s unlikely to happen.

Big 10 teams have avoided playing NDSU since the Bison upset then-No.13 Iowa in 2016, and the Herd previously beat the Gophers twice in 2007 and 2011. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has dodged the subject, and that seems unlikely to change with the shifting landscapes of conference alignment and the College Football Playoff.