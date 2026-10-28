NDSU Receives QB Injury Update Ahead Of UTEP Game

North Dakota State has taken a beating physically in Year One of FBS play, and it’s affecting the quarterback position now ahead of Saturday’s game with UTEP.

Bison senior quarterback Nathan Hayes injured his ankle against New Mexico, but he returned to action in a 21-16 loss. Hayes has taken his hits this year, which included a toe injury ahead of the season’s first loss at UNLV.

“Nathan’s questionable right now,” NDSU head coach Tim Polasek told reporters on Tuesday. “The toe, like, I was over that. We were going to pick our spots to kind of move him around, and that was a part of the game plan that went away against UNLV.”

“He’s got an ankle sprain. Now I do think if this was the bye week, I’d be saying no, he’s going to be good to go,” Polasek added. “So he might make it. I’m not sure. I think we got to have Preston [Brown] and Trey Drake ready to go.”

Brown has taken snaps this season, including a drive and random plays against New Mexico. He has 36 yards rushing on 11 carries, and he had 1-4 passing for four yards. Drake has seen a little action, too, with 4-5 passing for 39 yards.

If the Bison play either quarterback instead of Hayes, the team will need to adjust against a UTEP team (1-6) that has played opponents close this season.

Tim Polasek Addresses Main QB Options

While Polasek was clear that Hayes will play if he can, the coach addressed at length what Brown brings to the table.

“It’s just we’re not playing good enough on offense right now. So if our starter is available and he can play, we got to play him,” Polasek said. “I don’t know if you guys noticed, but we had Preston in there for some things, but a couple of those pictures were a little bit different, and they didn’t go as planned, or our read wasn’t totally accurate.”

“So we kind of shelved that, brought Nathan back, and decided to play a certain way. Nathan Hayes, I believe, still gives us the best chance to be the best we can be,” Polasek added.

Hayes has a 62.8% completion rate for 1,470 yards and 12 touchdowns versus seven interceptions, and two have gone for pick-sixes. He also has rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries this year.

Preston Brown Growing Beyond Rushing Role

NDSU has used Brown’s running talents thus far in his collegiate career, but that could expand as early as Saturday if he plays more.

Polasek believes Brown is ready, despite the young quarterback lacking success throwing in place of Hayes against New Mexico. The Missouri native had only played late-game reps with the game out of hand or running packages.

“He looked confident with the cadence. I think he’s ready,” Polasek said. “The one thing that’s been a positive is he’s been in the program too for two years, and he’s taken a bunch of reps, and he had a significant role.”

“You guys were out there during fall camp and got a ton of reps. So it’s it’s more about us in big moments or a game really learning what does he play well, what does he process well in the pass game because the run game he seems to be on point with that,” Polasek added. “And [center Gage Schmidt] is getting closer and closer too to being able to help him and take some of that off the quarterback.”