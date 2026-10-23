Cole Kmet Injury: Former Notre Dame TE Gets Scary Outlook After Knee Injury

Former Notre Dame star Cole Kmet suffered a scary injury on Thursday, being carted off after suffering a leg injury and being unable to leave under his own power.

The Chicago Bears tight end was hurt late in the fourth quarter, taking a hard hit after making a catch and being unable to get back up.

Cole Kmet Ruled Out

The Bears quickly announced after the injury that Kmet had been ruled out for the game. The Bears were holding a 27-21 lead at the time he was hurt, then drove for a 58-yard field goal from Cairos Santos, his career long.

Though there was no immediate update from the team, there was some concern when Kmet could not leave under his own power. Jeff Mueller, an NFL injury analyst, suggested that he could have suffered a long-term injury.

“Cole Kmet takes a hit from the defender to his legs, forcing his right knee into valgus with contact. Concern for ACL +/- MCL,” Mueller wrote in a post on X.

Reporter David Haugh added that Bears teammates and even some opponents showed concern for Kmet after the injury.

“#Bears players clearly concerned about Cole Kmet, who was carted off after injuring his knee on the home sideline. Former Bears captain Kevin Byard also ran from Patriots huddle to the cart to wish Kmet well before he went down the tunnel…” Haugh wrote in a post on X.

Notre Dame Star Became Steady NFL Player

Kmet established himself as a standout tight end during his three-year career at Notre Dame, capped off with a stellar final season. He made 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Kmet has been a steady presence for the Bears since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2020, appearing in 106 games with 94 starts. He has made 295 receptions for 2,998 yards and 22 touchdowns.