Kyren Williams starred for the final Brian Kelly-led Notre Dame Fighting Irish teams. The Los Angeles Rams star running back now overhears chatter involving Kelly possibly returning to coaching. A first for him since LSU fired Kelly during the 2025 season.

Williams addressed Kelly’s pending coaching future in a one-on-one interview with Heavy per his partnership with Invisalign.

Kyren Williams Weighs in on Brian Kelly’s 2026 Coaching Chances

Kelly’s name became linked to the Maryland opening. Plus there are at least seven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coach openings, giving Kelly a chance to potentially pursue those jobs.

Williams tells Heavy what he honestly thinks of Kelly possibly roaming the sidelines again.

“I think it’ll be pretty cool. I think it’ll be cool to see coach Kelly do what he does best,” Williams said.

Kelly shifted to color commentator and analyst for CBS Sports this season. Which also includes adding insight on Big Ten, Pac-12 plus American Athletic Conference action through the network’s partnership with each conference.

Yet again, Kelly’s name sprouts as a popular choice for schools needing to tab a future head coach.

Kyren Williams ‘Wish’ for Brian Kelly

Again, Williams established himself as a 1,000-yard back under Kelly in South Bend. Right before he jumped over to Baton Rouge in taking over LSU.

Those Fighting Irish teams played in two New Year’s Six Bowl games: The 2020 Rose Bowl and 2021 Fiesta Bowl, both becoming losses for ND and Williams. He eventually witnessed Marcus Freeman coach for one game on an interim basis before becoming the full-time head coach. Williams likes Notre Dame’s chances in making it back to the 2026 national title game with Freeman.

“I love their odds,” Williams said. “Love what coach Freeman has done with how he gets those guys prepared mentally, physically and emotionally. So I’m super excited to see where they go.”

Yet he’d also love to see where his former coach ends up, including dropping this “wish.”

“Being able to see him get back and do what he loves to do, which is being back on the sideline, that’ll be amazing for him. I wish him nothing but the best,” Williams said.

Is Brian Kelly New Frontrunner at Maryland?

Conflicting reports surfaced on the Maryland opening on Wednesday. Multiple reports stated that former Ohio State, Florida, and Utah head coach plus past national title winner Urban Meyer was the frontrunner, plus became interested.

Meyer, however, never interviewed for the role nor has any interest according to ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel.

Kelly is the most recent prominent coaching name to chat with the Big Ten university, revealing his interview on Tuesday.

So with Meyer not in the picture, perhaps Kelly surfaces as the new frontrunner in College Park, Maryland.

Kyren Williams With Invisalign

Once again, Williams’ has partnered with Invisalign to keep his smile in tact during the Rams’ bye week.

He credits the company for emphasizing his oral health, while maintaining his priorities in staying healthy everywhere else.

More information about Invisalign can be located here.