Notre Dame Gets Bad News on 2 Key Defenders Before Miami Showdown

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish confront a tough test against No. 1 Miami on Saturday night, and their defense could be without two important contributors.

Defensive linemen Francis Brewu and Jason Onye are both doubtful for the Nov. 7 matchup, according to a new report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The two players suffered knee injuries in Notre Dame’s win over Navy last weekend. Both entered the week listed as questionable.

Now, with kickoff approaching, their chances of playing appear slim.

Notre Dame’s Francis Brewu, Jason Onye Doubtful Against Miami

Thamel reported on X Saturday that Notre Dame could be missing two of its most experienced interior defenders.

“Starter Francis Brewu and key contributor Jason Onye are doubtful tonight,” Thamel wrote.

Brewu has started seven games this season, while Onye averages 17 defensive snaps per contest.

Both suffered their injuries during Notre Dame’s 35-13 victory over Navy on Oct. 31.

Brewu injured his left knee, while Onye sustained damage to his right knee.

Head coach Marcus Freeman discussed the injuries earlier this week, explaining that Onye went down on a chop block. Brewu’s injury occurred during a more routine play.

“Somebody fell on his knee as he was trying to go make a play,” Freeman said, per On3’s Kyle Kelly.

Neither player has officially been ruled out, but the latest report suggests Notre Dame will need other linemen to take on larger roles.

Notre Dame Faces Growing Injury Concerns Against No. 1 Miami

The potential losses come at a difficult time for Notre Dame’s defense.

Starting linebacker Drayk Bowen is already out with a right ankle injury. The senior leads the Irish with 45 tackles this season.

Notre Dame will also be without cornerback DJ McKinney and safety Brauntae Johnson, leaving several gaps in its defensive lineup.

Nevertheless, Freeman has other options along the defensive line.

Armel Mukam and Tionne Gray remain available at defensive tackle, while Boubacar Traore leads the team with 3.5 sacks.

The Irish have allowed just 13.4 points per game this season. Their defense also ranks first nationally with 236.3 yards allowed per contest, according to NBC Sports.

Maintaining that production against Miami won’t be easy.

The Hurricanes enter Saturday’s contest undefeated behind quarterback Darian Mensah and a productive rushing attack.

Miami will be missing star receiver Malachi Toney, who suffered an ankle injury and will undergo surgery.

However, running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and Javian Mallory have each surpassed 400 rushing yards this season.

That could place more pressure on Notre Dame’s depleted defensive front, particularly if Brewu and Onye cannot play.

The Irish host Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with major College Football Playoff implications on the line.