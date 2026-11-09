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Why Noah Eagle is Announcing Sunday Night Football, not Mike Tirico

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Noah Eagle speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Noah Eagle spent his Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. He’s NBC’s announcer for their Notre Dame games, and so it was a huge assignment — he called the Fighting Irish win over the No. 1 team in the country, Miami.

Eagle has another massive assignment on Sunday night, an unexpected one — he’s going to be the play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Bears‘ home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in place of Mike Tirico.

The news came out Sunday afternoon, and it came by surprise to the football world.

Here’s what we know about what’s going on.

What Happened to Mike Tirico?

Mike Tirico
GettyNBC Sports’ Mike Tirico speaks at a 2021 event in Miami.

Tirico put out a statement on Sunday saying that he’d be unable to work the game on Sunday night. A reason wasn’t specified.

This is what his full statement said:

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue. I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris, Melissa and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

The NBC post on social media then included this information: “Noah Eagle will call tonight’s game with Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark.”

No further details were given.

Why is Noah Eagle Announcing SNF?

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Noah Eagle speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Eagle is the replacement that NBC chose for Tirico on short notice, likely for a couple different reasons.

It didn’t hurt that Eagle was already in the Midwest after calling the Notre Dame game on Saturday night.

Eagle is also one of NBC’s best football announcers in general. That’s why he has the Notre Dame assignment all season long in the first place.

And to help matters further — Eagle has called NFL games before, both for Peacock and for Netflix.

The one tough part for Eagle is that he won’t have gotten the week’s worth of prep that the Sunday Night Football play-by-play man would normally get. But as far as the actual mechanics of announcing, Eagle should be in good shape.

Noah Eagle’s Dad

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: (L-R) Noah Eagle and Ian Eagle attend the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Noah Eagle is a second-generation NFL broadcaster.

His dad, Ian Eagle, is one of the top play-by-play guys in sports.

On Sunday, Ian Eagle called the Carolina Panthers‘ home matchup against the Denver Broncos for CBS.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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