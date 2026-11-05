Marcus Freeman Gets Honest About Notre Dame Plan Amid Malachi Toney Injury

The most dangerous wide receiver in the Notre Dame football versus Miami showdown is sitting out Saturday. Malachi Toney won’t be on the field amid his sudden ankle surgery. So in hindsight, fans and media likely will think coach Marcus Freeman doesn’t need to be up all night thinking about Toney and the Hurricanes.

Except he got honest about ND’s plans moving forward, even with Toney out.

Marcus Freeman’s Honesty Following Malachi Toney News

Freeman reminded reporters that the top-ranked Hurricanes aren’t a one-man band. Despite Toney handling the bulk of the biggest plays.

“They’ve got great players,” Freeman began with the media on Thursday. “I’m not saying one person’s going to replace Malachi Toney, but they’ve got a lot of great players on their team.”

Freeman added: “We’ve got to have a good plan.”

The veteran coach never was thinking about one player and how the offense appears to evolve around him. Miami will enter South Bend aiming to keep its well-oiled machine humming without Toney.

“They’ve got a long list of guys that they can put on the field to be the 11th player. It’s not always the position as much as it is the player. There’s players all over,” Freeman added. “There’s great running backs, there’s good tight ends, there’s good young wide receivers who can step up. Whatever it is their plan will be on Saturday, we have to be ready to adjust.”

Who Poses as the Next Biggest Threat to Notre Dame on the Field?

Notre Dame still faces a Heisman Trophy contender behind center.

Quarterback Darian Mensah is showing astonishing efficiency with 25 touchdowns and just one interception. And he’s got a familiar target he can lean into post Toney. Miami’s second-leading wide receiver Cooper Barkate was Mensah’s top target during their brief Duke run. So Barkate rises as the next wideout ND can account for.

But the ‘Canes can lean into physical experience too. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. buried his shoulder into foes during Miami’s return to the national title game last season. Now freshman Javian Mallory helps spell him in the backfield. Both have surpassed more than 400 rushing yards while combining for 16 touchdowns.

Toney being out can swing to Miami leaning towards the ground attack to start. That includes coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson trusting Mensah’s legs to add a rushing element early and often. And Miami could exploit one area of concern on the side of the Fighting Irish.

Where Notre Dame Draws the Most Concern

The front seven of the defense have been bitten by the injury bug.

Defensive linemen Francis Brewu and Jason Onye are listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown. Meanwhile, linebacker Drayl Bowen is out. So Miami likely wants to target Notre Dame’s replacements there.

But ND also isn’t expected to have key transfer DJ McKinney, who starred for Deion Sanders last year at Colorado. Dawson likely wants to move around Barkate and create one-on-ones for whoever steps in for McKinney.

Overall, Miami and Notre Dame looks bound to become a chess match. Even with Toney not active. Freeman is already thinking about the names not named Toney.