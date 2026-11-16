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4 Ohio State Buckeyes Involved in Wild Bills-Jets Play

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: Davison Igbinosun #21 of the Buffalo Bills fumbles the ball while being hit T'vondre Sweat #99 of the New York Jets while returning an interception at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are well represented in the NFL.

But have they ever had a more Ohio State-heavy play than the one that took place in Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets?

It’d be tough to top a play that included four Buckeyes in key roles. So let’s break it down.

4 Ohio State Buckeyes Involved in Wild Play

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Davison Igbinosun #21 of the Buffalo Bills returns an interception against the New York Jets in the third quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Ohio State-heavy play in question took place late in the third quarter on Sunday between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The Jets were on offense, with Clemson’s former QB Cade Klubnik in the game with Geno Smith out injured.

Once Klubnik threw this pass, though, it was all Buckeyes.

First, Klubnik’s pass was intended for star receiver Garrett Wilson, an ex-Ohio State star.

The pass sailed over Wilson’s head into the arms of Davison Igbinosun — a rookie cornerback for the Bills out of Ohio State.

As Igbinosun returned the INT, he took a big hit from Jeremy Ruckert — who was a tight end for Ohio State but showed off his hitting ability on this play.

And after Ruckert knocked the ball loose, it was Josh Myers, an offensive lineman out of Ohio State who fell on the ball to recover it for the Jets.

Someone could’ve definitely thrown up an OH-IO after this one.

Ohio State’s Next NFL Star

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tripped-up by Jack Sadowsky V #45 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

This isn’t breaking news, but while thinking about Ohio State in the NFL, Jeremiah Smith comes to mind.

He’s still on campus, but not for long. Smith will have a case as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and even if he doesn’t go first overall, he should almost certainly be the top wide receiver off the board.

The Jets will likely have multiple high picks — they possess their own first-rounder, as well as those belonging to the Colts and Cowboys. New York wouldn’t be the favorite to pick Smith, but it’d be fun to imagine him with Wilson on the opposite side of the offense.

Of course, the Jets need a quarterback. Maybe Julian Sayin can eventually solve their QB woes.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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4 Ohio State Buckeyes Involved in Wild Bills-Jets Play

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