4 Ohio State Buckeyes Involved in Wild Bills-Jets Play

The Ohio State Buckeyes are well represented in the NFL.

But have they ever had a more Ohio State-heavy play than the one that took place in Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets?

It’d be tough to top a play that included four Buckeyes in key roles. So let’s break it down.

4 Ohio State Buckeyes Involved in Wild Play

The Ohio State-heavy play in question took place late in the third quarter on Sunday between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The Jets were on offense, with Clemson’s former QB Cade Klubnik in the game with Geno Smith out injured.

Once Klubnik threw this pass, though, it was all Buckeyes.

First, Klubnik’s pass was intended for star receiver Garrett Wilson, an ex-Ohio State star.

The pass sailed over Wilson’s head into the arms of Davison Igbinosun — a rookie cornerback for the Bills out of Ohio State.

As Igbinosun returned the INT, he took a big hit from Jeremy Ruckert — who was a tight end for Ohio State but showed off his hitting ability on this play.

And after Ruckert knocked the ball loose, it was Josh Myers, an offensive lineman out of Ohio State who fell on the ball to recover it for the Jets.

Wild play here full of Buckeyes: Pass intended for Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), intercepted by Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) who fumbled when tackled by Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State), and recovered by Josh Myers (Ohio State) https://t.co/E5XEeMcJdJ — Deeg (@DeegSports) November 15, 2026

Someone could’ve definitely thrown up an OH-IO after this one.

Ohio State’s Next NFL Star

This isn’t breaking news, but while thinking about Ohio State in the NFL, Jeremiah Smith comes to mind.

He’s still on campus, but not for long. Smith will have a case as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and even if he doesn’t go first overall, he should almost certainly be the top wide receiver off the board.

The Jets will likely have multiple high picks — they possess their own first-rounder, as well as those belonging to the Colts and Cowboys. New York wouldn’t be the favorite to pick Smith, but it’d be fun to imagine him with Wilson on the opposite side of the offense.

Of course, the Jets need a quarterback. Maybe Julian Sayin can eventually solve their QB woes.