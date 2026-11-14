Ohio State Primed to Steal 4-Star Recruit Committed to SMU

The Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty going wrong for them lately.

But on the recruiting trail, they’ve got a chance at a really good victory.

This opportunity comes courtesy of Sukora Cooper Jr. — a four-star wide receiver recruit from Frisco, Texas.

Cooper is currently committed to SMU, a strong ACC program.

But signs are pointing toward Cooper coming to Columbus.

Sukora Cooper Jr. Recruiting Update

Cooper’s first step toward a potential flip to Ohio State came a week ago.

He was part of the huge batch of recruits who visited Columbus for the Buckeyes’ home matchup with Oregon.

Ohio State didn’t put on a good show against the Ducks, but it doesn’t appear that they’ve lost ground on the recruiting trail.

Particularly for wide receivers, Ohio State is going to have a huge appeal for what they’ve done with a ton of pass catchers. Cooper, and WR recruits like him, surely imagine what it might be like to be the next Buckeyes star.

Sukora Cooper Jr.’s OH-IO

Cooper has done more than just show up in Columbus.

On Friday night, he threw up the OH-IO after scoring a long touchdown.

The video is impressive by itself — Cooper came back for an underthrown, contested pass, then shrugged off some tacklers while weaving and juking his way into the end zone.

He first celebrated with a teammate, but after that, he threw up the signature Ohio State signal with his hands — the equivalent of doing the YMCA, but the OH-IO instead.

You can watch it here (and at this link if the video doesn’t display properly):

Cooper recently reclassified from the 2029 class to the 2028 class, so he’s currently a high school junior, at least in recruiting terms.

That gives him a lot of time to make his final decision. The SMU commitment came relatively early in his recruitment.

Cooper certainly has an intriguing opportunity in front of him, and he’ll have to decide what he wants to do.

But the hand signal on Friday night certainly appeared to speak volumes.