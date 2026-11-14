What Happened to Julian Sayin? Why Ohio State QB Still Isn’t Playing With Injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes still don’t have their starting quarterback.

When they take on Northwestern on Saturday, Julian Sayin will remain on the sideline. Luke Fahey will be the starter, with Tavien St. Clair as his backup.

Sayin, yet again, will miss out on the action.

It’s the third consecutive missed game for Sayin, and Ohio State is running out of time to potentially have its star QB back on the field.

What Happened to Julian Sayin?

Julian Sayin was injured in Ohio State’s win over Indiana on Oct. 17.

He was beginning to attempt a pass when he was run into by a defensive lineman, a collision which caused Sayin’s right (throwing) arm to bend at an awkward angle.

He had to be removed from that game, and he returned to the sideline in a sling as Fahey finished out the game at QB.

Ohio State had a bye on Oct. 24 before coming back to action on Halloween at USC. Sayin didn’t play, and the Buckeyes lost 30-18.

Sayin remained out as Ohio State took on Oregon on Nov. 7, and the Ducks rattled off 38 unanswered points at one point in a blowout win for the visitors in Columbus.

How Long is Julian Sayin Out?

Sayin’s only injury timeline that has been shared by Ohio State is that he’s out “indefinitely.”

There are clear concerns at this point about his availability for the rest of the season — especially given that Ohio State, now with three losses, is unlikely to play a part in the College Football Playoff.

Their regular season concludes on Saturday, Nov. 28 against Michigan.

Ryan Day recently said that Sayin wouldn’t be back “next week or next month.” Those comments were made at the start of November, suggesting OSU’s head coach doesn’t really think Sayin will play again for Ohio State this season.

That clearly raises another question: Has Sayin played his last snap for Ohio State? He can leave after this season for the NFL if he wants. This injury certainly could’ve put a damper on his final days in Columbus — but Sayin will have a decision to make, and he can come back for another year if that’s what he desires.