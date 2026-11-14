Ohio State Makes Major Announcement on Star WR Jeremiah Smith

The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes are at the Shoe on Saturday afternoon for a matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Both teams are trying to end a two-game skid, and Ohio State entered Saturday’s game with one key objective: get the football to star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith is a Heisman favorite and one of the best players in the entire country. Last week against Oregon, he hauled in seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. However, most of that production came late in the second half when the game was already over.

Ohio State Makes Announcement on Smith

Against Northwestern, Ohio State followed that objective, at least in the first quarter. Smith caught four passes for 40 yards on the Buckeyes’ first two possessions.

With that fourth catch, Smith made some history. Fox Sports announced the milestone during its broadcast, and the Buckeyes shared it on social media moments after it happened.

Smith officially became the all-time receiving yards leader in Big Ten history with 3,798 yards and counting across his three seasons in Columbus.

“RECORD BREAKER #JJ4ITALL,” Ohio State posted alongside a graphic of the milestone.

RECORD BREAKER #JJ4ITALL https://t.co/uBziyD2M1h — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 14, 2026

Smith is now Ohio State’s all-time leader in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions. He’s also the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, adding the conference receiving yards record to his list of accomplishments.

Ohio State Fans React on Social Media

“Nobody does it better. Congratulations,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “GENERATIONAL.”

Another person wrote, “greatest ever.”

“Best WR in Big Ten football history and the nation. It has been a pleasure to have watched him play. Absolute pleasure!” one more fan posted.

Smith’s Ohio State Career

Smith burst onto the scene as a generational five-star freshman and won a national title in his very first season. He put together a historic College Football Playoff run that helped pave the way for the Buckeyes to capture the title.

Across his three years at Ohio State, he has recorded 232 receptions for 3,758 yards and 41 touchdowns. He has also averaged 17.4 yards per reception and 133.3 yards per game.