Julian Sayin Injury Update: Ohio State Star QB Leaves Game Against Indiana

Ohio State got bad news in the fourth quarter when quarterback Julian Sayin left the game with an injury.

Sayin ran to the locker room holding his arm after taking a hard hit on a play where he tried to throw a pass. He was struck from his right side, causing him to fumble the ball. However, Ohio State recovered the fumble.

Sayin did come out of the locker room, but he wore an arm sling.

This article will be updated with more information.