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Julian Sayin Injury Update: Ohio State Star QB Leaves Game Against Indiana

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Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes could be a target for the Browns.
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Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes could be a target for the Browns.

Ohio State got bad news in the fourth quarter when quarterback Julian Sayin left the game with an injury.

Sayin ran to the locker room holding his arm after taking a hard hit on a play where he tried to throw a pass. He was struck from his right side, causing him to fumble the ball. However, Ohio State recovered the fumble.

Sayin did come out of the locker room, but he wore an arm sling.

This article will be updated with more information.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Julian Sayin Injury Update: Ohio State Star QB Leaves Game Against Indiana

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