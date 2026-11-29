The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their regular season on an emphatic high note.

Ohio State 45, That Team Up North 0 — The Game against Michigan was cathartic for an entire season of bumps in the road.

The Buckeyes will now have a chance to play in a pretty notable bowl game, although the exact destination won’t be known quite yet.

In the meantime, there’s a bit of odd recruiting drama going on for Ohio State.

One of the high school seniors currently committed to the Buckeyes is named Marcus Fakatou. He’s a 6-foot-7 supreme athlete from Sierra Canyon High School in California.

And this weekend, while Ohio State was thrashing Michigan, things were getting a tad confusing with Fakatou’s recruitment.

What’s Happening With Marcus Fakatou?

The drama began when an account called “Ohio State Football Recruiting” posted on X that Fakatou had told Ohio State that he wouldn’t be signing with the Buckeyes on early signing day.

That account was referencing a post by Blair Angulo at 247 Sports.

The original post has been deleted, but Fakatou saw it and quoted it to provide his own take — he wrote, “I did NOT inform Ohio State that I will not be signing with them next week. I don’t know where they heard that from” and then added the facepalm emoji.

The Ohio State recruiting account replied with an apology, pointing out where they’d gotten the information.

It’s certainly not the kind of drama Ohio State wants so soon before early signing day.

What’s Next?

All eyes will be on Fakatou in the days ahead.

His post didn’t actually entirely affirm his commitment. He simply disputed the report that he had told Ohio State anything.

His bio on X still says that he’s committed to Ohio State, so that’s notable. And his photograph on the app is still him in Ohio State garb.

Fakatou hasn’t posted about any other visits or offers in recent days, so if he truly was going to flip, it seems like it’d be flying quite a bit under the radar — aside from this 247 Sports report, which could have the wrong information or could be one of the only ones to know what’s happening here.

Players across the country will make late flip decisions to commit to different schools, so it wouldn’t be a shock if it happened to Ohio State, too. But until Fakatou actually makes such a move, this ends up looking like a bizarre saga that doesn’t quite all add up yet.