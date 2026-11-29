The Ohio State Buckeyes couldn’t have asked for a much better end to an otherwise disappointing regular season.

The Buckeyes beat the rival Michigan Wolverines 45-0 on Saturday. It’s the most lopsided win in the history of The Game and Ohio State’s first shutout of Michigan since 1962.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught three touchdown passes to set the Big Ten single-season record (20), while running back Bo Jackson ran for 170 yards and three more scores.

However, less than 24 hours later, the Buckeyes got some bad news that had been building for weeks.

Tavien St. Clair Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Former five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair intends to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The news isn’t exactly a shock.

St. Clair was the No. 4 overall player and No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The Bellefontaine, Ohio, native was supposed to sit behind Julian Sayin for two years and then take over as Ohio State’s starter next season.

That plan fell apart in a hurry.

Head coach Ryan Day named true freshman Luke Fahey the backup over St. Clair before the season started. Day then stuck with that decision when Sayin fractured his elbow in the Oct. 17 win over Indiana.

Fahey is a three-star recruit who stands 5-foot-11, and he has started every game since. He went 2-3 in those starts, including Saturday’s win over Michigan. He completed 18 of 36 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns against the Wolverines.

St. Clair, meanwhile, has thrown seven passes this season and nine in his career, and he hasn’t played since Week 3 against Kent State.

Why Tavien St. Clair is Leaving Ohio State

The writing has been on the wall for some time.

Day was asked about St. Clair’s status before the Buckeyes’ Nov. 21 game against Nebraska, and he didn’t hide where things stood.

“He wants to play,” Day said. He added that the staff had “multiple conversations on the areas that we feel like you know he’s got to continue to get better at.”

Day also praised St. Clair’s attitude and said he was getting more reps in practice.

“I do think he has a bunch of potential and a bunch of talent, and you know it’s taken a little bit of time to develop, but I do think it’s going to come,” Day said. “It’s just a matter of when.”

Now that “when” looks like it’ll come somewhere other than Columbus.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales listed St. Clair among the backup quarterbacks to watch ahead of the portal window. He noted St. Clair had been the third-string QB even before Sayin got hurt. And the path doesn’t get any easier from here, with 2027 quarterback Brady Edmunds set to join the program.

Ohio State has seen this movie before. Lincoln Kienholz transferred to Louisville last offseason after it became clear he wasn’t going to start in Columbus.

St. Clair may not be the only quarterback the Buckeyes lose either. Sayin could return, transfer, or leave for the NFL, and that means Ohio State could be shopping for a quarterback of its own when the portal opens in January.