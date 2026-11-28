Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has never been shy about how he feels about the Michigan Wolverines.

And with one last shot at them in the Horseshoe, he isn’t backing down now.

On paper, The Game doesn’t carry its usual weight this year, with a 7-4 Ohio State team hosting a 6-5 Michigan team.

But the two rivals already had to be separated during pregame warmups. Then Smith turned up the heat even more with his message to Buckeyes fans before the game.

Jeremiah Smith Guarantees Ohio State Win Over Michigan

Smith took the microphone at Ohio State’s pregame Skull Session in front of a packed St. John Arena on Saturday morning.

He was introduced by head coach Ryan Day as “the best damn football player in the land.” Smith didn’t hedge.

“Me and my brothers, we’ve been competing our a** off for the last 11 months, and today that’s gonna show on the field,” Smith said, via 10TV’s Adam King. “We know how much this game means to the state of Ohio and to this program. I promise you we’re walking off that field victorious with another pair of Gold Pants.”

That last line is a nod to one of the rivalry’s oldest traditions. Ohio State has handed out gold pants charms to its players after wins over Michigan since 1934.

It’s also not the first time Smith has made this kind of brazen promise.

Jeremiah Smith Has Unfinished Business With Michigan

As a freshman in 2024, Smith set Ohio State records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns while helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.

The one thing he didn’t do was beat Michigan. Ohio State dropped its fourth straight game in the series as a heavy favorite. That clearly stuck with him.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith told The Athletic’s Manny Navarro the following summer. Then he vowed not to lose to Michigan again during his time in Columbus.

So far, he’s backed it up. Ohio State snapped the losing streak with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last year.

Smith has been nearly impossible to stop this season too. He’s racked up 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s already the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and he’s projected as a top-three pick in many mock drafts.

Now he gets one more crack at Michigan at home, with Ohio State entering as a 10-point favorite at multiple sportsbooks.