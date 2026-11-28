The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes knew they had no chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game or the College Football Playoff on Saturday when they hosted the Michigan Wolverines at The Shoe in Columbus.

Yet, Ohio State played like it had everything to lose and dominated the Wolverines from start to finish.

The Buckeyes outscored Michigan 21-0 in the first half before pitching a shutout in a 45-0 victory.

It marked Ohio State’s first shutout against Michigan since 1962. Running back Bo Jackson and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith also each scored three touchdowns.

Ryan Day Drops Viral Quote After Win

Following the game, with Ohio Stadium rocking, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day delivered a viral quote during his postgame interview about the team’s performance.

“We get to walk through the airports, we get to walk around the country and shout ‘O-H’… we can say O-H! And know that we beat the [explicit] out of the team up north,” Day said before walking off.

Check it out:

Ryan Day’s mic-drop moment after beating Michigan 45-0. @OhioStateFB | @CFBONFOX https://t.co/R4pQdICUNN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 28, 2026

College Football Fans React on Social Media

Day’s comments drew mixed reactions from college football fans. Some loved what he had to say, while others pointed to Ohio State’s four-loss season.

“Have to tip the cap! They played hard. Wanted it more. Congrats on the 8-4 season that you began as #1 coach!” one fan joked.

Someone else added, “Evil Day back at least for today!”

Another person wrote, “Will live in Rivalry lore forever.”

“Ryan Day is TALKING HIS TALK,” a fan posted.

One more person commented, “Ryan Day walk off. Quite the punctuation to a disappointing season that ended in an absolute demolition of Michigan.”

Looking at Ohio State

The Buckeyes will now enter a pivotal offseason with several holes to fill, especially at wide receiver with Smith set to enter the NFL.

Still, if Day can hang his hat on one thing during his tenure at Ohio State, it’s his ability to recruit talent year after year. However, this will be the first time he’ll have to respond to a season in which the Buckeyes lost four regular-season games, something that has never happened during his tenure.