There wasn’t much to play for on Saturday outside of legacy and pride when the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines in the greatest rivalry in college football.

Yet, only one team seemed to recognize the importance of the rivalry and the history behind it, and that was Ohio State.

The Buckeyes shut out the Wolverines 45-0, marking their first shutout in the rivalry since 1962. Ohio State dominated from start to finish, doing so behind three-touchdown performances from running back Bo Jackson and likely Heisman Trophy winner Jeremiah Smith.

In what many believe was his final collegiate game, Smith finished in historic fashion. The three touchdowns brought his season total to 20 on the year, moving him past Michigan legend and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard for the most in Big Ten single-season history.

NEW: JEREMIAH SMITH BREAKS MICHIGAN LEGEND DESMOND HOWARD’S BIG TEN SINGLE-SEASON TOUCHDOWN RECORD WITH 20🤯 (via FOX) https://t.co/moksi3gj2C — On3 (@On3) November 28, 2026

Howard Has Message for Smith After Breaking His Record

There’s been plenty of drama surrounding Howard’s opinion of Smith lately. During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take two weeks ago, Howard made it clear that he doesn’t believe Smith deserves the Heisman Trophy this season because he hasn’t shown up in the biggest moments.

Yet, Howard still took the time to congratulate Smith after he broke his record.

“Hey, I just got on my flight and heard the news that Jeremiah Smith broke one of my records. Congratulations, young man,” Howard said. “Records are meant to be broken. I’ll see you in New York.”

Check it out:

Congratulations to Jeremiah Smith on breaking my Big Ten single-season record of 19 touchdown receptions, which stood for 35 years. A significant accomplishment. Respect. https://t.co/0Ej70K9rDw — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) November 28, 2026

Smith Speaks on Breaking Howard’s TD Record

After the win, Smith spoke to the media and was asked about breaking Howard’s single-season touchdown record. He made it clear that he had heard the criticism from the former Michigan star.

“Means a lot. Means a lot to me. All that stuff he be talking,” Smith said. “I was happy to get that one.”

The funniest part of all this, though, is that, as Howard mentioned, the two will see each other in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December. Smith enters the ceremony as the runaway favorite to win the award. And will join Howard in the exclusive group if he does end up taking home the honor.