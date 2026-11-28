The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes have a bittersweet moment taking place at The Shoe on Saturday afternoon.

While the matchup against the Michigan Wolverines marks the biggest rivalry in college football, it also likely marks the end of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s career at Ohio State, with the Buckeyes eliminated from contention for the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff this year.

Smith, who’s wrapping up his third season in Columbus, is now destined to become a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and is almost certain to be the first wide receiver selected.

Ohio State Makes Announcement on Smith

Still, Smith wasn’t going to go out without a bang. He’s looking to put a stamp on his case for the Heisman Trophy.

In the second quarter, on his first reception of the game from quarterback Luke Fahey, Smith scored his 18th touchdown of the season to put the Buckeyes up 14-0.

With that touchdown, he officially broke Terry Glenn’s record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season. Smith entered the game tied with Glenn, but now owns the record outright. He’s continued to add to an already impressive list of accomplishments throughout his three seasons in Columbus.

“Another Saturday, another record for JJ,” Ohio State posted on X.

Another Saturday, another record for JJ. #JJ4ItAll https://t.co/pwwNzlAifL — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 28, 2026

Smith is now just one touchdown away from tying Desmond Howard’s mark of 19. What a fitting way it would be to reach that milestone against Michigan, where Howard played, especially after Howard’s recent comments saying Ohio State’s star wide receiver wasn’t his pick for the Heisman.

Fans React on Social Media

“Get him 2 more tuddys to break Desmond’s record,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “WR1.”

“DO NOT LET UP,” another person wrote.

“THERE IS NOBODY BETTER!!!! HE IS SO GOOD,” a fan shared.

Another fan posted, “Build the statue.”

One more fan commented, “I LOVE YOU JJ.”