The Ohio State Buckeyes delivered a historic performance against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, but the most memorable moment might have come after the final whistle. Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith became emotional while discussing what the rivalry victory meant to him, his teammates and Buckeye Nation.

Ohio State dominated Michigan in a 45-0 victory, recording its largest winning margin in the history of the rivalry. Smith played a major role, finishing with eight receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that gave Ohio State fans plenty to celebrate.

However, the statistics weren’t what mattered most to Smith. During his postgame interview on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday coverage, the standout receiver reflected on a promise he made about never losing to Michigan again.

“Yeah, I’m very emotional right now,” Smith said. “A hard three years, but we had one obligation today, and that was to beat That Team Up North. I kept my word when I said I wasn’t losing to the Team Up North for the last two years that I’d be here, and I kept my word. I love Buckeye Nation forever.”

Jeremiah Smith Keeps Emotional Promise to Ohio State Fans

Smith’s comments carried additional meaning because of what happened earlier in his career. Following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan in 2024, he promised that he wouldn’t lose another game against the Wolverines during his remaining time with the Buckeyes.

That wasn’t an easy guarantee to make in one of college football’s most intense rivalries. Michigan had won four consecutive meetings before Ohio State finally ended the streak with a 27-9 victory in 2025.

Saturday’s performance gave Smith another opportunity to back up his words, and he delivered. His three receiving touchdowns helped turn a rivalry matchup into a historic afternoon for the Buckeyes.

The emotion afterward reflected more than the final score. Smith had made a personal commitment to Ohio State fans, and he could finally say he followed through.

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Leaves Lasting Message for Buckeye Nation

For Ohio State supporters, Smith’s postgame interview provided a moment that went beyond football. Players often talk about understanding rivalries, but Smith attached his reputation to a specific promise and spent two seasons backing it up.

His message also offered a reminder of how much the Michigan rivalry means inside the Buckeyes’ program. Even during a challenging season, defeating the Wolverines remained a major priority.

Smith’s performance will be remembered for the touchdowns and the historic margin of victory. However, his emotional message might resonate even longer with fans who watched him grow into one of college football’s biggest stars.

He promised Buckeye Nation he wouldn’t lose to Michigan again.

On Saturday, he could finally say he kept his word.