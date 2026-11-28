The Ohio State Buckeyes gave Jeremiah Smith a chance to take Desmond Howard’s record Saturday.

Their star receiver made sure the former Michigan standout heard about it afterward.

Smith caught three touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 45-0 victory over Michigan on Nov. 28. His final score gave him 20 receiving touchdowns this season, breaking Howard’s Big Ten single-season record of 19 from 1991.

Asked about passing Howard, Smith put forth a pointed response.

“It means a lot to me. All that stuff he be talking, so I was happy to get that one,” Smith said, according to Eleven Warriors senior producer Chase Brown.

The comment brought a personal edge to an afternoon that had a great deal of rivalry significance. Smith took a record from a Michigan Heisman Trophy winner while helping Ohio State finish its regular season with a shutout of the Wolverines.

Jeremiah Smith Breaks Desmond Howard’s Record Against Michigan

Smith finished with eight catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns, via Michigan’s official box score. He scored on receptions of 5, 2 and 30 yards from quarterback Luke Fahey.

The last one came with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ohio State led 38-0, but Ryan Day’s offense went for it on fourth-and-13 and found Smith for the record-breaking touchdown.

Smith entered the game with 17 receiving touchdowns, tied with Terry Glenn’s Ohio State single-season mark from 1995. His first score moved him past Glenn. His second tied Howard. His third gave him the conference record outright.

Eleven Warriors reported that Smith finished the regular season with 94 receptions, 1,572 yards and 20 touchdown catches.

That progression gave Ohio State fans three separate milestones to celebrate against their biggest rival.

Desmond Howard Had Questioned Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman Case

Howard’s criticism helps explain why Smith singled him out afterward.

During a November appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Howard questioned whether Smith had delivered enough defining performances to earn the Heisman Trophy. As Awful Announcing documented, his argument focused on Smith’s influence against top competition, rather than his statistics alone.

“You’ve got to have those moments,” Howard said.

Howard specifically asked for examples from this season and last season when Smith had made the difference in a big game. Saturday gave Smith another performance to put forward, complete with a record Howard had held for 35 years.

The Buckeyes improved to 8-4 with the victory. Running back Bo Jackson added 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Ohio State controlled the game.

Howard’s own Heisman campaign featured a memorable punt-return touchdown against Ohio State in 1991.

This time, the Buckeyes’ receiver nailed the signature rivalry performance, then used his postgame remarks to address the doubt that had followed him into the matchup.

The Heisman decision still awaits.

Smith’s response, however, left no doubt that he had heard Howard’s criticism — and that breaking his record against Michigan made the accomplishment sweeter.