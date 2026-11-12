Ohio State Announces Julian Sayin’s Official Injury Status for Northwestern

The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into this weekend in a relatively rare position.

For the first time in a while, OSU will try to rebound from consecutive losses.

They’ll take on the upstart Northwestern Wildcats, who have been one of the surprises in college football this season. Northwestern is aided by offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who previously worked for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s task in recent weeks hasn’t been helped by their defense, which has allowed hefty point totals to USC and Oregon in back-to-back defeats.

But it’s the Buckeyes’ offense that has generated headlines, because QB Julian Sayin has been out with an injury and true freshman Luke Fahey has been leading the group.

Fahey, a three-star quarterback from Mission Viejo in California, hasn’t been awful — but he also hasn’t played up to the standard set by Sayin.

Sayin, unfortunately, retains his same injury status going into the Northwestern game.

Julian Sayin Injury Status

Ohio State has to release an availability report each night as an official Big Ten policy.

That means they put out a list of players who have already been ruled out, as well as other injury status reports.

Sayin remains listed as OUT on this week’s injury report.

He hasn’t been listed as anything other than OUT since he was hurt against Indiana on Oct. 17.

It’s a right arm injury for Sayin, who is going to be out “indefinitely” according to head coach Ryan Day — who later implied Sayin won’t be back this month or next month.

Good QB News for Ohio State

The good quarterback news on the availability report for Ohio State actually comes from who Northwestern is missing.

For the second consecutive week, the Wildcats will play without starting QB Aidan Chiles.

Chiles has run Kelly’s throwback Wing T offense incredibly well, now in his third stop after Oregon State and Michigan State.

Without Chiles, Northwestern isn’t quite as dynamic. He would’ve been a guy Ohio State’s defense needed to worry about that now they won’t have to.