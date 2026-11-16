Ohio State Flips 4-Star RB Commit From Alabama After 9-Hour Drive

It was fair to think that four-star running back recruit Nigel Newkirk might have been thinking about flipping his Alabama commitment to Ohio State.

Despite planes being grounded, Newkirk made the nine-hour drive from his home in Georgia to watch Ohio State play at home on Saturday against Northwestern. Clearly, there was a desire to be in Columbus and take in the scene.

Turns out, it was everything Ohio State could’ve hoped for. Newkirk did flip.

Reports Sunday night indicated that Newkirk is now committed to Ohio State, spurning the Crimson Tide for the Buckeyes.

Newkirk confirmed the flip on social media, writing, “Buckeye nation I’m home.”

Buckeye nation i’m home https://t.co/8YZKxxuUfE — Nigel Newkirk (@NigelNewkirk2) November 16, 2026

Nigel Newkirk Flips

Ohio State had offered Newkirk a scholarship in December 2025, but he didn’t take an official visit since then, suggesting he might’ve been focused elsewhere.

Newkirk had taken official visits to both Alabama and LSU in the late spring before committing to the Crimson Tide.

It’s not clear what may have made Newkirk reconsider, but the Buckeyes won’t complain. He was clearly a sought-after talent, with offers from the likes of Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan and USC in addition to a number of other SEC, ACC and Big Ten schools.

Newkirk has had an injury-filled senior season, but a year ago, he ran for 1,496 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Newkirk is listed as a three-star running back by 247 Sports, marked as the 23rd-best RB in the country, but other services have him as a four-star player.

And a quick fun fact: Newkirk plays for Gainesville High School, as mentioned above — and they’re known as the Red Elephants. They won their opening playoff game on Friday night, too, before he made his trip to Columbus.

RBs Flipping to Buckeyes

Interestingly, Newkirk is the second running back to flip to Ohio State in a week.

Daylon Gordon had already flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes a few days before Newkirk did it.

Gordon is a fascinating case, having been committed to Texas State before upping his recruitment in a major way and ending up in Ohio State’s class instead.

It’s clear that Ohio State has placed a value on landing these RBs despite their commitments elsewhere. That’s a tricky part of recruiting, but Ohio State must be making a strong pitch to future members of their backfield to get them to reconsider their plans.