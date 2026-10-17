Ohio State’s Ryan Day Makes Telling Admission About Recruiting Jeremiah Smith

The Ohio State Buckeyes have developed their fair share of superstar wide receivers over the years, but Jeremiah Smith might be the most physically gifted player Ryan Day has ever coached. And apparently, it didn’t take the Buckeyes’ head coach very long to recognize what he had.

Smith entered college football with enormous expectations, drawing comparisons to some of the greatest athletes in sports. Somehow, the Ohio State standout has continued producing despite the attention, pressure and defensive game plans designed specifically to stop him.

During a recent conversation with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Day was asked whether he anticipated Smith becoming this dominant and how quickly he recognized the receiver’s extraordinary potential. His response offered an interesting perspective on the difference between coaching elite talent and simply recruiting it.

Ryan Day Admits Jeremiah Smith’s Talent Goes Beyond Coaching

“Yeah, it’s funny when you talk to different coaches,” Day told Cowherd. “You really know how to pick them. Well, it really didn’t take long when you’re watching No. 4 play. You knew he was going to be elite.”

Day then delivered perhaps the most revealing assessment of Smith’s abilities.

“He does so many things. He makes a play and I just say to the coaches, that’s not good coaching, that’s good recruiting. That’s really what it comes down to when it comes to Jeremiah.”

It’s a remarkable admission from a coach who has helped develop numerous NFL-caliber receivers at Ohio State.

Day acknowledged that the Buckeyes have featured plenty of talented players, but Smith’s combination of physical strength, explosiveness and competitive mentality separates him from the rest.

What makes Smith particularly dangerous is that his game continues developing. His physical gifts were obvious before he arrived in Columbus, but Day believes his competitive mindset has grown throughout his time with the program. That should concern every defense remaining on Ohio State’s schedule.

Smith isn’t simply an athletic phenomenon relying on natural ability. He’s becoming a more complete receiver while already possessing the physical tools that make him difficult to defend.

The expectations surrounding Smith have occasionally resembled those placed on LeBron James before he entered the NBA. Both athletes attracted extraordinary attention at a young age, with observers expecting greatness before their professional careers even began.

Those comparisons can become overwhelming, but Smith continues answering the challenge with his performance. Perhaps the most telling part of Day’s comments is how casually he describes Smith making extraordinary plays.

For Ohio State’s coaching staff, moments that would be career highlights for other receivers have apparently become routine. Day’s admission wasn’t an attempt to diminish his coaching staff’s contributions. It was recognition that certain players possess abilities that simply cannot be taught. And when it comes to Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State knew almost immediately it had recruited someone special.