VP JD Vance Delivers Message to Ohio State After Back-to-Back Losses

Two of the biggest stories in the United States over the past week have been the Democrats sweeping both chambers of Congress and, of course, Ohio State losing to USC and Oregon. One person found themselves on the losing end of both of these situations.

Vice President JD Vance is a Republican and also attended Ohio State University, so he didn’t have the best week, and of course he had to make a joke about his Buckeyes on Monday.

“Before I get into the meat of my remarks, I want to talk about the devastating loss last week. I think a lot of people are unfairly criticizing the leader of the team despite leading us to a victory two years ago. A lot of staff are fighting, there are questions about reshuffling, and there’s debate over whether the No. 2 is what it takes to lead the team. I’m talking, of course, about the Ohio State Buckeyes,” Vance said, via Fox News.

Many people expected Vance to open about the devastating loss the Republicans took on Tuesday, but he had to make a funny joke at his Buckeyes’ expense.

The Buckeyes Are on a Two-Game Losing Streak

Ohio State is currently on a two-game losing streak after losing to USC in Week 9 and then following it up with a loss to Oregon on Saturday. The Buckeyes now have a 9-3 record, and they likely won’t make the College Football Playoffs this season.

The Buckeyes’ season began to take a turn for the worse when quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an elbow injury in the Week 7 win over Indiana. Sayin is expected to miss the rest of the season, and true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey has started the last two weeks.

Fahey has performed decently so far, throwing for 823 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, it’s unrealistic to expect a true freshman, particularly one who was only a three-star recruit just a year ago, to lead a team lacking talent to victories against stronger opponents.

Ohio State will have to get back to the drawing board this offseason, and a lot of changes could be coming; one already happened on Monday.

Ohio State Fired Special Teams Coordinator Robby Discher

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has already made a major move by firing special teams coordinator Robby Discher, and it likely won’t be the only big change Day makes in the coming month.

With three more games left in the season, it remains to be seen whether Ohio State will accept a bowl bid. But Day may need to make a big change on offense, possibly involving offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Additionally, there has been speculation about moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, although getting rid of Patricia seems a bit far-fetched at the moment.

The Buckeyes will return to the field on Saturday when they host Northwestern at 12:00 p.m. ET.